Ohio Field Leader Roadshow – Matt Burkholder

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Fifth-generation farmer Matt Burkholder is using cover crops, no-till practices, and innovative seeding methods to build healthier soils on his family’s Allen County farm. During this stop on the Ohio Field Leader Roadshow, Burkholder discusses the benefits of diverse cover crop mixes, how mowing cover crops can encourage deeper root growth, and why he often prefers drone seeding to establish cover crops earlier in the season. He also shares how crop rotation and field drainage influence his management decisions as he continues to adopt regenerative agriculture practices.