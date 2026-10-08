Ohio Historic Family Farms stand the test of time

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By Brianna Smith

The Ohio Historic Family Farms program through the Ohio Department of Agriculture is such a neat way to recognize those families who have been farming the same land for generations. It is quite a feat to think about, really. This year, as America celebrates its 250th birthday, there are Ohio farms that have remained in the same family for more than 200 years.

Some of these families were farming their land before the Civil War, before tractors, before electricity, before automobiles and, in some cases, before canals and railroads made it much easier to move agricultural products across Ohio.

So, what did farming look like when some of these farms got their start?

For many early Ohio farm families, the first task was simply clearing the land. Much of Ohio was heavily forested, and turning wooded acreage into productive farmland required an incredible amount of work.

Once established, farms were diversified. Corn was an important crop, along with wheat, oats, barley, and rye. Tobacco was grown in parts of southern Ohio. Most farms also had an assortment of livestock, including cattle, hogs, sheep, chickens, and dairy cows. Gardens, orchards, and livestock provided much of what a family needed to eat.

As Ohio agriculture grew, so did the industries surrounding it. Cincinnati famously earned the nickname “Porkopolis” as it became a major center for hog processing during the 1800s.

Technology was changing, too. The mechanical reaper arrived in the 1830s, replacing some of the backbreaking work of cutting grain by hand with a scythe. Horse-drawn equipment continued to improve throughout the century. Could you imagine walking into a field today and harvesting acres of grain by hand?

Ohio’s landscape itself was changing. During the 1800s, settlers began draining the Great Black Swamp in northwest Ohio. The work took decades, but by the end of the century, much of the once-swampy region had been transformed into some of the state’s most productive farmland.

Then came the 1900s. Horses and mules gradually gave way to tractors. Electricity came to rural communities. Hybrid corn transformed yields. Combines changed harvest. Milking machines changed dairy farms. Farms became larger and more specialized, and fewer people were needed to produce more food.

Then came GPS, yield monitors, genetically modified crops, precision agriculture, robotic milking systems, drones, and equipment that can drive itself. Through all of it, some of the same farms remained in the same families.

That may be the most remarkable part of Ohio’s Century, Sesquicentennial, and Bicentennial farms. The land may have stayed in the family, but farming certainly did not stay the same.

Each generation had to figure out how to make it work in its own time. They endured wars, depressions, droughts, floods, disease outbreaks, volatile markets, changing consumer demands, rising land prices, and countless changes in technology.

Somewhere along the way, one generation had to convince the next that the farm was worth keeping in the family.

As you read through this special edition and the stories of Ohio families who have cared for the same pieces of ground for generations, I hope you think about what changes those acres have seen.

The equipment changed, the barns changed, the crops changed, and the people farming the land changed, but generation after generation, somebody chose to keep farming.