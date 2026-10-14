Ohio Soybean Association announces first Conservation Award winner

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Ohio Soybean Association is proud to announce Nathan Brown of Highland County as its first-ever Conservation Award recipient, recognizing his outstanding commitment to protecting Ohio’s natural resources while building a sustainable operation for future generations.

Brown, a first-generation farmer, began his operation in 2002 with just 25 acres. Today, he farms 1,400 acres of soybeans and corn in Highland County. Brown credits the farmers and mentors who helped shape his approach to agriculture, including longtime conservation-minded mentor Ed Winkle, who introduced him to cover crops. The Browns began experimenting with cereal rye on 20 acres in 2012. After seeing a five-bushel-per-acre soybean yield increase the following year, Brown became increasingly interested in the connection between soil health, productivity and conservation.

“Not growing up in a farming family and being blessed with the opportunities that our family has is not something we take lightly,” Brown said. “We realize how much of a privilege it is to be a steward of this land. To protect and hopefully build these soils for this split moment in time is our most important mission.”

The farm practices 100% no-till planting, helping reduce soil erosion, nutrient loss, labor and equipment costs while improving planting timeliness. Grass waterways are used to address sensitive areas and reduce gully erosion, while buffer strips, drainage tile and other practices help protect water quality. Approximately 50% of the farm’s stream banks have buffer strips, and 30% of its fields are protected by waterways.

Nutrient management is another important part of Brown’s conservation strategy. The farm follows the 4R Nutrient Stewardship principles, using soil testing and variable-rate applications to improve nutrient efficiency. Approximately 65% of the farm’s acres receive variable-rate nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium applications, and inputs are managed by grid or management zones on approximately 65% of the acres.

As the award recipient, Brown will compete with farmers from across the country for the American Soybean Association’s Conservation Legacy Award, which will be given out at Commodity Classic in March 2027.

“By establishing this award, we wanted to recognize the hard work of Ohio’s farmers to leave the land better than they found it,” said OSA President and Pickaway County soybean farmer Bennett Musselman. “Nathan is a very deserving recipient for our inaugural year and his dedication to preserving our natural resources deserves to be recognized at the national level.”

The Ohio Soybean Association Conservation Award recognizes farmers who demonstrate exceptional commitment to conservation and environmental stewardship while maintaining a successful agricultural operation.