Ohio Soybean Association calls for immediate diesel relief for Ohio farmers

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With Ohio farmers in the middle of harvest and facing sharply higher diesel costs, the Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) is calling on Gov. Mike DeWine to build upon important steps taken last week on the gas tax to provide additional temporary fuel-cost relief for the state’s farmers.

The association is urging Gov. DeWine to direct a temporary pause in enforcement of penalties associated with dyed diesel fuel for agricultural operations during the critical harvest season.

While farmers depend on diesel to power combines and tractors, they also rely on diesel to haul grain to market. Allowing dyed diesel to temporarily be used on-road will give farmers the flexibility of tapping into on-farm fuel supplies that may have been purchased at prices much lower than historic highs recently reached in the diesel market. With fuel representing a significant operating expense, rapidly rising diesel prices are adding another layer of financial pressure at a time when producers are already confronting elevated costs across their operations.

“Ohio’s farmers cannot control global oil markets, but state leaders can look for practical ways to reduce the burden those markets are putting on farm families,” said Ohio Soybean Association President and Pickaway County soybean farmer Bennett Musselman. “We are asking Gov. DeWine to take the same kind of action other states have taken to give farmers some breathing room during this critical time.”

The request follows similar action recently taken by numerous states across the country. OSA is not asking for a permanent change to Ohio’s fuel laws. Instead, the association is seeking a targeted, temporary measure during an extraordinary period of fuel costs and agricultural production.

Ohio farmers are working around the clock to bring this year’s crop home. The association believes state government should do everything within its authority to help them keep operating.