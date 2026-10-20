Featured Audio: Ohio State Extension Prepares for 2026 Weed University

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Ohio farmers, agronomists, and Certified Crop Advisers have an opportunity to sharpen their weed management knowledge through Ohio State University Extension’s upcoming Weed University program. In this interview, Sarah Noggle, Extension educator with Ohio State University Extension, discusses how the program connects participants with industry experts, highlights county-level weed pressure data, and provides insight into emerging weed management challenges across the state. She also shares registration details, program updates, and how growers can use local weed survey results to make informed management decisions.