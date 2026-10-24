Ohio’s Josie Jennings elected National FFA president

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Josie Jennings of Clark County, Ohio, was elected the 2026-27 National FFA president during the final session of the 99th National FFA Convention & Expo on Oct. 24 in Indianapolis.

Jennings will lead the National FFA organization as president for the 2026-27 year.

Jennings, a member of the Global Impact FFA chapter, was selected from 41 national officer candidates following a competitive process that included interviews, speeches and leadership activities. She will serve on the six-member national officer team, representing more than 1 million FFA members nationwide.

Ahead of the election, Jennings shared how her agricultural roots and experiences in FFA shaped her passion for leadership and serving others.

“FFA was the first home that I found. I remember being an awkward freshman trying to find a seat in the lunchroom, and my agriculture educator and FFA advisor’s office was where I first found home,” Jennings said.

Jennings hopes to provide that same sense of belonging to FFA members across the country during her year of service.

Watch our interview with Jennings ahead of the national officer election to learn more about her journey and what inspired her to pursue national office.