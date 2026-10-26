Orchard season arrives across Ohio

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By Allison Kinney, Ohio Ag Net

As Ohio heads deeper into fall, apple orchards are moving through one of the busiest stretches of the year. Farm markets are filling with fresh-picked apples, and growers are seeing how the crop finished after a spring frost created early concerns across the state’s fruit industry.

According to Frank Becker, an agricultural and natural resource extension educator with Ohio State University Extension, the frost affected more than fruit quantity. It also changed how growers managed the crop from bloom through harvest.

“The frost totally wiped out peaches, cherries, a lot of pears and even wiped off some of what we call the ‘king blossoms’ on apple trees,” Becker said. “That is the first primary blossom that comes off. What was left was a lot of the crown blossoms, and with that comes a lot of frustrations with growers in doing thinning management, but overall it led to a really heavy fruit load in the orchards and a lot of really good harvest yet this fall.”

The loss of king blossoms created challenges through the season as growers managed trees carrying heavier-than-normal fruit loads. In some orchards, that translated into smaller fruit, even where overall production remained strong. Moisture also added concern as the season moved toward cooler fall conditions.

“We have a lot of fruit load that’s on the tree that’s exposed to disease risks,” he said. “For growers, that’s a little bit of a concern here as temperatures get a little cooler and we have moisture on the fruit.”

Even with those disease risks, insect pressure was generally manageable in Ohio orchards.

“Overall, I think a lot of growers felt like this was a good year for pest management,” Becker said. “Pest pressures really weren’t too bad. We did have some warmth, but the cooler temperatures kept some of our pest pressure pretty low.”

For apple growers, the season involves much more than picking fruit in the fall. Pruning, thinning, pest management and disease management decisions are made throughout the year, often with help from monitoring networks and weather data.

“Orchard growers are really invested in integrated pest management,” he said. “At the end of the day, it all comes down to their bottom line, making sure that financially they’re making good decisions but also environmentally making good decisions.”

Extension educators and monitoring systems help support those decisions by tracking orchard conditions throughout the season.

“We have county educators out in the orchards doing pest trapping, looking at when those pressures are high enough and reaching thresholds for growers to make a management decision,” Becker said. “We can also look at weather patterns and use weather data from stations and the Network for Environment and Weather Applications, which helps growers make disease and pest management decisions.”

Those choices go beyond pest control and include how much fruit a tree should carry into harvest.

“Deciding on what kind of fruit load they want that tree to carry forward really is an economic decision,” Becker said. “The age, variety and end use for the apple variety help growers truly make that season-long decision.”

While growers manage the current crop, plant breeders continue working on future apple varieties. Becker pointed to work through The Ohio State University and the Midwest Apple Improvement Association, which develops apples with new eating qualities for consumers and production traits for growers.

“One that they’re highlighting this year is called Sweet MAIA,” Becker said, referring to a newer variety developed through the association. “It’s really exciting to see some of the new developments, some of the new flavor profiles, new textures and colors that they’re able to get into these apples.”

After a difficult start, Ohio apple growers still appear to be heading into fall with a solid crop. Careful management, lower pest pressure and a strong fruit load have helped many orchards come through the season better than first expected.