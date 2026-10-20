Packing plant closures sharpen focus on cattle marketing in Ohio

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By Joel Penhorwood, Ohio Ag Net

For Ohio cattle producers, recent weeks have offered a sharp reminder of just how quickly today’s livestock markets can change.

The announced closure of Tyson Foods’ beef processing plant in Joslin, Ill., came close on the heels of another major plant closure in Pennsylvania. Together, the changes removed two sizable processing outlets serving the eastern Corn Belt. Add in the temporary removal of tariffs on imported ground beef and continued questions over when the national cow herd will begin to rebuild, and producers have been left sorting through a complicated mix of immediate market pressure and longer-term uncertainty.

The initial reaction was swift.

“It used to be the markets wouldn’t change by the week. Now they change by the hour and sometimes by the minute,” said Sam Roberts, manager of direct cattle sales for United Producers Inc.

Roberts said one UPI market was in the middle of a sale when calls about the Joslin announcement began coming in. Cattle sold early in the sale faced a very different market than those moving through the ring later in the day. From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon, he estimated the market dropped $15 to $20 per hundredweight.

The eastern Corn Belt, including Ohio, has water and feed resources that could support cattle herd expansion when conditions allow.

UPI leaders do not view the closures as evidence that the United States has suddenly run out of processing capacity. The more immediate concern is that eastern producers have lost nearby capacity, potentially adding freight, complicating schedules and changing regional competition for cattle.

During the weekend following the announcement, buyers and processors began adjusting schedules and looking for other places to move cattle. By the following week, the market had regained some stability.

A newer Missouri packing plant, now moving toward full capacity, was among the alternatives that stepped in. Other processors added shifts or considered expanding weekly schedules. The cattle can still move, Roberts said, though some may travel farther and marketing relationships will become increasingly important.

For producers, the disruption underscores the importance of developing a marketing plan well before cattle are ready to load.

“Your marketing shouldn’t be done the day you’re ready to sell something,” said Mike Bumgarner, UPI chief executive officer.

The strategy will look different from farm to farm. A smaller producer may benefit from an auction where local buyers, major packers, order buyers and even customers seeking freezer beef compete through open price discovery. A larger feeder with semi-load lots may find a direct sale is a better fit. Contracts, futures, options and other risk-management tools may also have a place.

The common need is access to several outlets rather than dependence on one buyer or processor. When an outlet disappears or pulls back, relationships across multiple marketing channels can help producers identify alternatives more quickly.

The closures have also affected forward-pricing conversations.

Jon White, UPI manager of risk management, said an earlier plant closure resulted in contract basis widening by a couple of dollars, followed by movement of roughly $3 to $4 across the region. The effect was not limited to cattle previously destined for the closed facility. Other plants suddenly had more cattle available to them, changing the negotiating environment throughout the territory.

That volatility has prompted more calls from producers asking about contracting, hedging and other ways to protect margins. There is no single answer for every operation, White said. Instead, those decisions depend on an operation’s cattle, costs, timing and tolerance for risk.

Beyond the immediate marketing challenges, the recent volatility raises a longer-term question for the cattle industry: When will producers feel confident enough to rebuild the U.S. cow herd?

The processing changes arrived as cattle producers were already weighing another potential market mover: the temporary suspension of the tariff-rate quota on imported ground beef.

Ohio cattle organizations have raised concerns about the move, especially about the timing.

Lindsey Hall, Ohio Cattlemen’s Association president and a Hillsboro-area cattle producer, said imports have a place in meeting strong U.S. demand for ground beef. Her concern is that an abrupt policy change sends a difficult signal when producers are deciding whether to retain females and invest in rebuilding.

“Producers will not rebuild if they’re not confident in the marketplace,” Hall said. “Volatility swings in the market aren’t very good for increasing confidence.”

That confidence question could shape the beef industry for years.

Tony Thomas, UPI vice president of livestock marketing, said he watches heifer slaughter and retention as leading indicators. Recent figures suggest the industry may be beginning to retain slightly more heifers, but producers still face high capital costs, weather risk and an uncertain outlook.

Thomas expects it could take six months to a year of greater stability before the industry has enough information to judge whether producers are ready to make substantial expansion decisions. Even then, the biological timeline of placing heifers into the herd and producing additional calves means rebuilding will not happen quickly.

Severe drought in major cattle-producing regions has limited forage and, in some cases, left producers asking not simply what feed will cost, but whether it is available at all.

Those challenges could create an opportunity for Ohio and the broader eastern Corn Belt. One state cannot overcome national cattle numbers on its own, but the eastern Corn Belt may be better positioned than drought-stricken areas to add cattle when producers have the confidence and capital to do so.

Bumgarner also sees reason for long-term optimism. Strong cattle prices have been supported by a beef product consumers continue to choose, and the industry is producing more beef from fewer animals through improved productivity. Though recent headlines have centered on disruption, consumer demand remains an important foundation beneath the market.

Changes in processing could create other opportunities as well. White said eastern processors are being asked to supply products they have not traditionally produced. Over time, that could influence genetics, branded-beef programs and the specifications producers are asked to meet. Those closest to processors and marketing organizations may be among the first to understand where those opportunities are developing.

Whatever direction the market takes, UPI leaders expect auctions to remain a critical part of the cattle marketing system.

Thomas described auctions as “one of the last and truest forms of a free market,” providing transparent competition and an outlet for producers of many sizes even as direct sales and risk-management programs expand.

For Ohio producers, the immediate message is to pay attention without allowing the first market reaction to become the entire outlook.

“There’s all kinds of alternatives. And the sky is not falling,” Roberts said.

The recent disruptions have, however, increased the value of preparation. Marketing decisions need to begin earlier. Producers need to know their costs, understand their risk and maintain access to multiple buyers and marketing tools. Herd expansion deserves the same careful approach, particularly while capital, weather and policy remain uncertain.

“This is still a rapidly evolving situation,” White said. “If somebody calls me on the phone tomorrow and wants answers, I’m probably going to have to tell them I don’t know yet.”

His advice is patience as producers, marketing organizations, buyers and packers work through where cattle will move and how the eastern market may change.