Ray Archuleta, Barry Fisher, Jim Moseley and more soil health presenters

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By Randall Reeder, Ohio No-Till Council

Ray Archuleta will present two days: Nov. 10 in Columbiana and Carroll Counties, and Nov. 11 at the Brandt Farm in Fairfield County. Other key presenters will also be on those programs.

Ray Archuleta, an internationally known soil scientist (retired from NRCS), advocates farming in nature’s image through core ecological principles. We need to keep soil covered 24/7 year-round, have living roots, foster plant diversity, and avoid tillage except in emergencies. Ideally, adding livestock with rotational grazing is the best process to build soil health.

The Nov. 10 program includes a stop at the livestock farm of our host, Pete Conkle, where we’ll discuss rotational grazing and composting manure. The Betty Mills farm will host us after lunch. No-till and cover crops will be the main topics.

The Nov. 11 program will be at the Brandt Farm in Fairfield County. Jay Brandt continues the conservation-focused legacy of his father, David Brandt. Since the mid-1970s, no-till farming, cover crops, and diverse crop rotations have improved soil health, water infiltration, and crop resilience. Through on-farm research, education, and innovation, the farm is a leading example of how soil health practices strengthen agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Our annual Ohio No-till Conference will be Dec. 2 at Plain City. Speakers include Barry Fisher, Soil Health Specialist, and Melanie Wilt, who will speak on communicating with clarity. We will recognize three honorees, plus scholarship winners.

Barry Fisher, a retired NRCS Soil Health Specialist (and active no-till farmer in Indiana), developed a 2-year process for corn/soybean producers to transition into continuous no-till.

The five steps for getting started with a no-till system in a corn-soybean rotation are:

Drill or aerial seed cereal rye or annual ryegrass into corn stalks. Terminate the cereal rye at 12 inches, OR “plant green” a short-season soybean directly into the rye (preferably early in the season). Plant a low C: N (Carbon-to-Nitrogen) cover crop mix into or after the soybeans. No-till corn into a biologically active, high-functioning soil. Enjoy the rewards of improved soil health with a corn/soybean rotation with a cover crop mix after each crop.

Registration, locations, and updated programs for these events are on our website: OhioNotillCouncil.com/events. Support from Cargill’s “Success from the Ground Up” program and The Nature Conservancy’s “Farmers for Soil Health”, plus other continuing sponsors, lets us offer outstanding speakers at a lower registration fee.

Upcoming No-Till events

Nov. 10, Grazing and Soil Health. Columbiana and Carroll Counties

Nov. 11, Soil Health and Healthy Food. Fairfield County

Dec. 2, Ohio No-till Conf., Plain City

Jan. 13-15, 2027, National No-till Conf., Indianapolis

March 9-10, 2027, Conservation Tillage & Technology Conf., Ada