Recap: Ohio FFA winners from the 2026 National FFA Convention

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October 25, 2026 2026 National FFA Convention, FFA News, Top Headlines

The following is a list of award winners from Ohio named at the 2026 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, according to the National FFA. This story will be updated as more winners are named.

American Star Farmer Finalist

Bailee Amstutz of the North Union FFA Chapter

National Model of Excellence Winner

The Wilmington FFA Chapter

Proficiency Awards


Forage Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement
Jonathan Cromer of the Ridgemont FFA Chapter


Grain Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement
Karsen Sprang of the Kenton-OHP FFA Chapter 


Specialty Crop Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement
Haley McNaull of the Ashland FFA Chapter


Swine Production – Placement
Cody Billenstein of the Versailles FFA Chapter

Career Development Events

Extemporaneous Speaking
Emma Strickler – Amanda Clearcreek FFA

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