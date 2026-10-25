Recap: Ohio FFA winners from the 2026 National FFA Convention

The following is a list of award winners from Ohio named at the 2026 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, according to the National FFA. This story will be updated as more winners are named.
American Star Farmer Finalist
Bailee Amstutz of the North Union FFA Chapter
National Model of Excellence Winner
The Wilmington FFA Chapter
Proficiency Awards
Forage Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement
Jonathan Cromer of the Ridgemont FFA Chapter
Grain Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement
Karsen Sprang of the Kenton-OHP FFA Chapter
Specialty Crop Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement
Haley McNaull of the Ashland FFA Chapter
Swine Production – Placement
Cody Billenstein of the Versailles FFA Chapter
Career Development Events
Extemporaneous Speaking
Emma Strickler – Amanda Clearcreek FFA