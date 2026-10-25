Recap: Ohio FFA winners from the 2026 National FFA Convention

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The following is a list of award winners from Ohio named at the 2026 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, according to the National FFA. This story will be updated as more winners are named.

American Star Farmer Finalist

Bailee Amstutz of the North Union FFA Chapter

National Model of Excellence Winner

The Wilmington FFA Chapter

Proficiency Awards



Forage Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement

Jonathan Cromer of the Ridgemont FFA Chapter



Grain Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement

Karsen Sprang of the Kenton-OHP FFA Chapter



Specialty Crop Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement

Haley McNaull of the Ashland FFA Chapter



Swine Production – Placement

Cody Billenstein of the Versailles FFA Chapter

Career Development Events

Extemporaneous Speaking

Emma Strickler – Amanda Clearcreek FFA