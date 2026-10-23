Ridgemont FFA members showcase talents on national stage

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By Allison Kinney

National-level achievement has become a familiar theme for the Ridgemont FFA Chapter. This year, students showcased award-winning research, community engagement projects and chapter accomplishments while representing Ohio at the National FFA Convention and Expo.

For a chapter from a small rural school district, Ridgemont’s presence in Indianapolis was significant. Students qualified for national competition in several areas, including the National Chapter Awards program, Model of Excellence recognition and the National FFA Agriscience Fair. Their projects addressed topics ranging from agricultural cybersecurity and community engagement to water quality and mental health in agriculture.

Among those representing the chapter were Maddie and Kate Russell, who presented Ridgemont’s Premier Chapter Strengthening Agriculture project. Their work focused on cybersecurity awareness and helping students and community members better understand the role technology plays in modern agriculture.

“We wanted to bring awareness to something that affects everyone in agriculture,” the students said. “Technology is such a big part of farming today, but many people don’t realize the importance of protecting information and equipment from cyber threats.”

Katie Keng and Hailey Billenstein represented the chapter in the Premier Chapter Building Communities division. Their project focused on preserving agricultural heritage and strengthening connections between generations in their local community.

The chapter’s success also extended into scientific research. Hailey Billenstein and Harley Buck conducted an Agriscience Fair project examining mental health trends among agriculturalists, while Quinn Billenstein studied phosphorus movement through tile drainage systems using 3D-printed field models.

According to students, many of Ridgemont’s projects begin with identifying real-world challenges and seeking practical solutions through research and community involvement.

“Many of our projects start with things we see around us every day,” one member said. “We look for ways that agriculture can improve and then work with people who can help us find answers.”

Students also credited partnerships with universities, researchers and industry professionals for helping them develop competitive projects and gain valuable experience throughout the process.

For chapter members, competing on the national stage carries special meaning because of Ridgemont’s size.

“Coming from a small school, people sometimes think opportunities like this aren’t possible,” one member said. “Being here shows that if you’re willing to put in the work, you can compete with anybody in the country.”

That mindset continues to define the Ridgemont FFA Chapter. Whether through research, leadership or service projects, members are proving that success is not determined by chapter size. Their accomplishments in Indianapolis served as another example of how students from rural Ohio can make a lasting impact while representing their school, community and state on the national stage.