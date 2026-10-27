Rising diesel prices prompt farmers to reevaluate delivery locations

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As diesel fuel prices continue to surge, Midwest farmers are finding that higher transportation costs are reshaping one of their most critical harvest-season decisions: where to deliver their crop.

While commodity prices at elevators and processors typically dictate delivery routes, the steep cost of fuel is forcing producers to recalculate whether driving extra miles for a higher basis or better cash price remains profitable.

“One of the many consequences of higher diesel fuel costs incurred by farmers is the potential for reevaluating delivery locations,” said Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition. “When the cost of the journey becomes significantly higher due to diesel fuel, farmers may need to revisit whether their longstanding delivery locations for their soybeans, corn, wheat, or other commodities truly remain the most profitable decision.”

To assist growers in making cost-effective supply chain decisions, the Soy Transportation Coalition (STC) provides an online calculator designed to evaluate both revenue and freight expenses. The tool measures net profitability per load based on distance, fuel prices, cash bids, and equipment specifications.

A comparison run through the STC calculator demonstrates how quickly fuel inflation can shift the most profitable marketing choice:

October 2025 ($3.75/gal diesel): Comparing a local elevator (10 miles away offering $12.00/bu) to a distant processor (50 miles away offering $12.15/bu), the distant buyer yielded $10,792.00 per load compared to $10,767.40 locally. Hauling the extra distance provided an additional $24.60 in net profit per load.

Comparing a local elevator (10 miles away offering $12.00/bu) to a distant processor (50 miles away offering $12.15/bu), the distant buyer yielded $10,792.00 per load compared to $10,767.40 locally. Hauling the extra distance provided an additional $24.60 in net profit per load. October 2026 ($6.30/gal diesel): Keeping all variables constant except fuel cost, profitability per load at the 50-mile distant location drops to $10,750.00, while the local option nets $10,759.00. The local elevator becomes $9.00 per load more profitable.

While a difference of $9 to $25 per load might seem small on a single shipment, the financial impact expands significantly across an entire harvest. With typical operations hauling anywhere from 130 to over 200 loads of grain each year, total farm profitability can fluctuate by thousands of dollars based on freight management alone.

“The Soy Transportation Coalition online calculator is another example of how the organization consistently strives to meet farmers where they are at and provide real value in promoting a more cost-effective supply chain,” Steenhoek said.

The delivery decision tool is free to use and supports calculations for soybeans, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities at soytransportation.org/calculator.