Safety net payments for 2025 crop year set record

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Farm Service Agency’s Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) will generate approximately $13.8 billion in gross payments to eligible agricultural producers for the 2025 crop year; the largest annual payout by far since these key safety net programs were established in the 2014 Farm Bill.

“President Trump has been the biggest champion for American farmers, and today’s announcement delivers nearly $14 billion in funding for rural America,” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. “This historic economic support provides producers critical liquidity to cover operating costs, prepare for the next crop year and invest in their operations.”

The 2025 crop year stands alone in the history of ARC and PLC since Congress created the programs as key components of the commodity safety net in the Agricultural Act of 2014. Since 2015, no previous crop year has generated payments approaching this level. While ARC and PLC payments total $13.8 billion, producers are reminded that this does not account for payment limitation reductions and the 5.7% sequestration rate required by statute that will be applied to all ARC and PLC payments.

The Working Families Tax Cuts Act (WFTCA) strengthens ARC and PLC beginning with the 2025 crop year, including higher statutory reference prices and improvements to the effective reference price calculation. Additionally, for the 2025 crop year only, producers will automatically receive the higher payment rate of either ARC or PLC, regardless of their program election. The WFTCA also increases the ARC and PLC payment limit from $125,000 to $155,000, starting with the 2025 crop year with annual adjustments based on inflation. The payment limit for the 2025 crop year is $160,000.

The following 16 crops triggered a PLC payment for the 2025 crop year: Chickpeas (small and large), canola, corn, dry peas, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, peanuts, rice (long grain, medium grain, japonica), safflower, seed cotton, soybeans, and wheat. ARC-County (ARC-CO) payments are based on county-level revenue and therefore trigger at the county level. FSA will issue payments to eligible producers as calculations are completed.

As a reminder, the ARC and PLC election and enrollment period for the 2026 crop year is now open.

The WFTCA added an additional 30 million new base acres to farms nationwide. Because eligible acres exceeded the nationwide 30-million-acre cap, FSA applied an across-the-board, prorated reduction of 3.69% to all newly allocated base acres. These additional base acres impact ARC and PLC starting with the 2026 and future crop years, further improving the farm safety net.

Producers should make an appointment with their FSA county office to complete their 2026 ARC and PLC election and enrollment.

ARC and PLC protect producers from substantial declines in crop prices or revenues. Producers annually elect and enroll for ARC or PLC coverage for eligible commodities.

PLC provides income support when the effective price for a covered commodity falls below its effective reference price. ARC provides income support when actual crop revenue falls below a guaranteed level. Depending on the coverage elected, ARC protection is based on either county-level revenue or the revenue of an individual farm.

Producers with questions about their ARC-CO or PLC enrollment or payments should contact their local FSA county office. Producers who selected ARC‑Individual (ARC‑IC) and want to know which crops on the farm triggered a payment, should contact their local FSA county office. ARC‑IC protects the entire farm’s revenue rather than individual crops.

For more information about ARC and PLC, including eligibility and payment calculations, producers can visit fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc or contact their local FSA county office.