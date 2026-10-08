SCN Sampling, Management and Nemasphere

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By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

October is SCN Action Month. Monday, October 5th was National Nematode Day, and during the entire month of October attention is directed toward the number one yield robber of soybeans nationwide. It is a problem that costs soybean growers millions of dollars annually. BASF has detected Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN) in more than 80% of the soil samples they have collected. Justin Moritz is with BASF and has been studying SCN for many years.

“It is fall, and I always love this time of year because it is when we get our report card and see how we actually did throughout the year with all the decisions we made, what the weather impacts were, all those sorts of things,” said Moritz. “Growers get the opportunity to both see how they did from a yield potential or a final outcome in a yield scenario, as well as having the opportunity to start planning for next year.”

Moritz says that growers should make notes throughout harvest. “When you get done harvesting a field, or after you are done with several fields and you start to think that a few fields seemed off or something did not quite seem right or if there is that historical field that seems to have a glass ceiling that you cannot break through with from a yield standpoint, those are the ones to make a note about,” said Moritz. “The next thing to do is pull an SCN sample on that field. That will be the best place to start to gain information.”

The SCN Coalition has a website with great information for growers about Soybean Cyst Nematode. “We partner with the SCN Coalition a lot because they have a large number of resources that growers can reference to help decide if some of the symptoms they are seeing are things they need to do something about,” said Moritz.

Fields can have variability in the SCN populations based on the location where the sample is pulled. “What I have seen over the last couple years as I have been in this role working with the traits, especially around SCN, is growers pull soil/SCN samples and they come back low or they come back with no SCN detected as the results. I do not want people to get is a false sense of security because of the potential for SCN variability across the field. It can be wildly different,” said Moritz. “If you get a low number, that is a good metric. I would look at it over time. I would not take a single sample as the absolute final number. I would look at sending in a couple samples from a field and seeing what that average looks like. It will help you make some choices.”

Manage SCN based on knowing your numbers and having a plan. “Do I have some numbers that look elevated? Do these numbers now look more elevated today than the ones that I had in the past? All of those questions should be leading indicators to start thinking about how you would begin to manage SCN or if you need to take the next management step,” said Moritz. “Maybe this year I am planting PI 88,788 as the native trait in the soybeans that I am purchasing, but next year or in the next year that this farm goes back to soybeans I really need to concentrate on finding the right bean with a Peking trait, or if it is 2028, when the field goes back to soybeans, you may want to start talking about what Nemasphere means as we move forward in that cycle and as we start to plan a long-term durable solution.”

Nemasphere takes a new approach to SCN management in soybean fields. “Nemisphere is a first of its kind Bt trait that BASF is bringing to the US soybean production system. It is a cry protein, cry 14AB,” said Moritz. “Growers have been passively managing SCN for over 20 years. Starting in about the early 2000s, around 60% of the US soybean portfolios that were selling soybeans, they had an SCN trait in them. From then until now, there are only a few susceptible varieties that remain in the market, so probably 99% of what is sold has a SCN trait in it.”

The seed industry has led the way in fostering resistance options. “Breeding programs realized that the best way to get full yield potential out of their germplasm was to be able to protect against this hidden pest that was below ground,” said Moritz. “Unfortunately, it is the same old adage that we have learned in the herbicide world. If we use the same thing over and over again for 20 years, we end up developing tolerance or resistance, and things start to break down. In this case, we were using PI 88788 almost exclusively for 20 years as the trait. It was a really easy trait for breeding programs to incorporate and for everybody worked with it. It provided high yielding germ plasm and it was easy to continue to move forward. Recently, we have started to see that breakdown more and more.”

Researchers are monitoring the decline in efficacy. “Work from the SCN Coalition found in a very broad area that PI 88788 has roughly about 50% efficacy today versus in the early 2000s, when we were seeing about 95 plus percent. That means we have lost 45%, and their new published paper is saying that every time we plant PI 88788, we roughly lose an additional 5% efficacy of that trait. So today we are at roughly 50%. If we project that forward, each time we plant it, we are losing another 5% efficacy,” said Moritz

Additional steps need to be taken in an integrated approach to slow the loss of efficacy of our current traits and combat SCN. “Nemasphere is a Bt trait that we will stack with one of the native traits. It will either be stacked with PI88788 or with Peking to create two modes of action, which will be a very durable, long-term solution in the fight against this pest,” said Moritz.

Adding a cry protein is another tool in the toolbox to battle SCN. “With Nemasphere in the mix, a grower can focus on what matters the most, which is selecting the right germplasm. As a cry protein, the nematode is going to ingest that protein. It’s going to go to the intestine of the nematode. It’s going to cause sepsis, which is a leaky intestine, and then you have death in the nematode. This is different than what we have with the native traits. The native traits basically build a wall inside of the root of the soybean, starving the SCN to death. They work in opposite ways. That is a good thing. That helps build durability and longevity,” said Moritz.

The development and approval process for new technologies can take time. “It is a really exciting time for us at BASF to be able to say just last week, we received all of our key import countries approvals. We received the last ones that we needed on the path to full regulatory approval,” said Mortiz. “In 2027, we will be building seed stocks for growers to be able to purchase the first Nemasphere varieties for the 2028 growing season to have them on their farms. Growers can look for more information as we go through the 2027 growing season. If a grower is interested in trials, they should talk to the people they are purchasing seed through and see if you can be a part of those. Nemasphere is set for full commercial launch in 2028.”

To learn more about SCN impacts, farmers can visit the SCN Coalition website. “They can go to the profit checker calculator and see specifically what impact SCN may have on their crop based on their sample numbers. If farmers want to learn more about Nemasphere, they can visit Nemasphere.com.