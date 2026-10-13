Seed Treatment, a tool in the SCN management toolbox

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By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

October is SCN Action Month. During the entire month of October attention is directed toward the number one yield robber of soybeans nationwide. It is a problem that costs soybean growers millions of dollars annually. Because of the way it affects the plant, many growers never know they have a problem until it is too late. Dale Ireland is a technical product lead with Syngenta and says that SCN is easy to overlook.

“This is a pest that’s not going to go away. I am glad that we dedicate October to thinking about because if we do not make folks think about soybean cyst nematode, it is easy to forget about this pest,” said Ireland. “If you use the example of theft, and that is what a parasitic nematode like soybean cyst nematode does, think about soybean cyst more of an embezzler than blowing up the safe kind of a pest. It is not obvious that you have lost money until you realize somebody has been embezzling funds from your organization, whereas if somebody is going to blow-up a vault at a bank, it is going to make a big sound and a big hole and it will be pretty obvious.”

The yield losses resulting from SCN and economics that correspond are hard to ignore. “Soybean cyst nematode will take 5% to 15% of the yield across most of your acres without you even knowing that it was there,” said Ireland. “It can take as much as 20-30% without showing any above ground symptoms. This is the number one pest to soybeans and quite a stealthy pest because most people think they are doing everything, they can by just buying a resistant soybean and yet they are still losing 10 or 15% of their soybean yield.”

Staying on top of integrated pest management and having multiple tools available is important. “In today’s world, you must stay on top of things and take an active management approach. That means growers need to rotate with non-host crops, use seed treatments, and use those sources of resistance, which include PI88788 and Peking,” said Ireland. “They may not be quite as sharp a tool as they once were, and that is where Victrato® seed treatment from Syngenta comes in.”

New technologies take a long time to develop and gain approval for. “This is the 11th year that I have been working with Victrato on soybeans,” said Ireland. “It’ has been a long development process. We obtained registration late last year. This is the first commercial season (2026), and most reports that I have heard thus far have been extremely positive. They are excited about the potential of this new seed treatment.”

Each chemistry has a unique mode of action. “As a seed treatment, this particular product is in the SDHI class of chemistry, which is oftentimes thought as a fungicide class of chemistry. The actual mode of action of this product is shutting down energy to susceptible organisms. Many times that organism is a fungus, but there is a subset of these SDHI fungicides that cross over into a group of nematodes and it shuts down the same energy cycle that is found in the fungi,” said Ireland.

The ability to control a pest at all growth stages and reducing plant stress is important. “Victrato has been extremely effective across all its labeled organisms. This product shuts down energy, and when an organism does not have energy to sustain itself, it dies,” said Ireland. “It kills nematodes at the egg, the juvenile and the adult growth stages. It is very thorough. What we see in the first 30 days when we dig multiple plants and we measure them is between 30% and 50% more root surface area than the next leading competitor. We are protecting root development and the size of that root system so we can maintain those flowers, retain pods, and build the beans under moisture stress. With any kind of stress you can have a lot of flower abortion or pod abortion. That is when you lose yield.”