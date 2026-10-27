Soy brings more than protein to Ohio beef rations

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By Ty Higgins, Ohio Ag Net

For decades, soybean meal has been a familiar protein source in livestock rations, but Ohio beef producers have a growing number of ways to put soybeans to work in cattle diets.

From conventional to extruded soybean meal and roasted soybeans, high-oleic varieties, and soy hulls, the nutritional value of a soybean product can vary considerably depending on how it is processed and where an animal is in its growth cycle.

“Soy-based products have historically been for the protein side of a beef cattle diet,” said Jason Hartschuh, field specialist in dairy management and precision livestock with Ohio State University Extension. “Corn has historically been trending down in crude protein, so that needs to be made up in some other way.”

For cattle producers, however, feeding protein is not simply a matter of looking at crude protein percentages. Because cattle are ruminants, the way protein interacts with the rumen microbes also matters.

Rumen microbes use some of the protein consumed by cattle, while another portion can pass through the rumen and become available farther along the digestive tract. The balance between those two forms can be influenced by how a soybean product is processed.

“Once it gets past the microbes, that’s rumen undegraded,” Hartschuh said. “Depending how we process soybeans, we actually can change the amount that is rumen degraded versus rumen undegraded.”

That processing flexibility is one of the reasons there are several different soybean products available for cattle rations.

Hartschuh said soybean meal itself can come in different forms, including solvent-extracted and extruded/expellers soybean meal. While both products originate with the soybean, their nutritional characteristics are different.

“Extruded tends to not quite get all the oil out,” he said. “So that’s going to bring a little bit more fat into the diet. Fat is energy. It’s just good to have a little bit of fat, a little bit of that type of energy.”

The whole soybean provides another option. Hartschuh said producers can feed roasted soybeans, but the beans need to be processed appropriately for cattle to make use of their nutritional value.

“You can feed whole ground soybeans, but I encourage you not to just feed a whole soybean because it really needs at least cracked for them to be able to get the nutritional value out of it,” he said.

Roasting also changes the nutritional characteristics of the soybean.

“When we roast those, we change the availability of the oils. We change the availability of the proteins and they become a much better product,” Hartschuh said.

Research with roasted soybeans also points to potential benefits in cattle performance and carcass characteristics.

“There is some recent work out of University of Nebraska looking at feeding whole traditional roasted soybeans and combining those with other protein sources,” Hartschuh said. “They were finding increased rate of gain and better marbling.”

Soy’s value in the ration, however, is not limited to protein and fat. Soy hulls, which are removed during soybean processing, can provide a useful source of fiber and energy.

“Soy hulls are a really good fiber energy source as a forage replacement,” Hartschuh said. “They can go good into a calf diet. They can go good as a byproduct into a cow diet. When you need to limit feed, if you’re short on hay.”

Hartschuh said soy hulls are also used in other livestock diets and can serve as a component in pelleted feeds.

With all of those options, choosing a soybean product comes down to the needs of the animal and the rest of the ration.

In a high-forage diet, additional protein can help rumen microbes function more effectively and improve forage digestion. Younger cattle may also benefit from soybean products that provide more rumen-undegraded protein, while older animals may be able to make better use of conventional soybean meal.

Ultimately, Hartschuh said producers should look beyond the price per ton when evaluating soybean products.

“How much does it cost per pound of gain?” he said. “If we can put together a diet that’s a little bit more efficient, feeds that animal a little bit faster, we decrease days on feed.”

That can affect more than feed costs. Fewer days on feed can also reduce exposure to market volatility and allow facilities to turn cattle more quickly.

“The less time on feed, the less market volatility you have from the time we buy that animal until we send it to slaughter,” Hartschuh said.

With Ohio’s soybean production and growing soybean processing capacity, Hartschuh sees additional opportunities for cattle producers to make use of soybeans grown in the state.

For Ohio cattle producers, that means the soybean can bring several tools to the ration like protein, bypass protein, energy, fat and fiber. The right form depends on the animal, the rest of the diet and the goals of the operation.

This story is part of the Optimize with Soy series, made possible by Ohio soybean farmers and their checkoff.