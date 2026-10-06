Soybean Harvest Cab Cam – Mike Lutmer, Warren County

For the first Cab Cam of the 2026 harvest, brought to you by Precision Agri Services, Ty heads to Warren County to visit with Mike Lutmer. Find out how his soybeans are turning out and why he is using a row crop header in this particular field. They also talk about the prospects for Ohio’s hay crop, which may be concerning for those looking for higher quality hay.
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