Statewide Harvest Gains Ground Following Productive Fieldwork Week

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With harvest progress advancing across Ohio, farmers continue to make the most of available field time. Corn and soybean harvest remain slightly behind historical averages, while winter wheat planting continues to move forward as producers balance harvest activities with preparations for next year’s crop. USDA reports there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Oct. 25.

Corn harvested for the state is sitting at 35%, ahead of last week’s 21%, but below the 46% average. Ohio corn condition was rated 72% good to excellent, with 52% good and 20% excellent.

Soybeans that have been harvested are at 69%, below last week’s average of 48%, but behind the 73% average.

Winter wheat planted is at 68%, ahead of last week’s 38%, but behind the five-year average of 78%. Winter wheat emerged is at 48%, barley ahead the average of 47%.

Soil moisture has increased as heavy rainfall has covered most of the state, making topsoil moisture rated at 89% adequate and 2% surplus, while subsoil moisture was also 90% adequate and 3% surplus.

Click here to read the full report from USDA NASS.