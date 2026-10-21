Stoller Dairy of Wayne Co. – Feeding Farmers Fall 2026

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For the 12th and final week of Feeding Farmers in 2026, the Ohio Ag Net’s Ty Higgins made the trek to Wayne County to visit with Stoller Dairy Farm. Scott, Charlene and family have been farming their entire lives and transitioned to organic in 2001. In addition to shipping organic milk to Organic Valley, they also offer custom weed zapping, tiling, welding and fabrication. Learn more about their unique way of farming and thinking when it comes to bringing the next generation onto the farm.

Thanks to Ag Revolution for presenting Feeding Farmers, along with our sponsors, Paradise Energy Solutions and Timpte Trailers in Sidney.