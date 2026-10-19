Taking a walk on the wild side

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Allison Kinney, Ohio Ag Net

What began as a personal passion for exotic animals has grown into a thriving agritourism destination in Logan County, Ohio, giving visitors the chance to encounter animals they might otherwise only see in books, at major zoos, or on television. En Gedi Ridge Zoo offers guided tours featuring kangaroos, camels, zebras, antelope, tortoises, and many other species, but for owners Trent and Krista Reynolds, the experience is about much more than animals. It is about education, connection, and sharing something they genuinely love with others.

The roots of the zoo stretch back to Trent Reynolds’ childhood. A veterinarian at Northside Animal Clinic and co-owner of En Gedi Ridge Zoo, Reynolds grew up on a hobby farm where unusual animals were simply part of everyday life. His parents encouraged his interest, allowing him and his siblings to care for a variety of species ranging from miniature donkeys and miniature horses to camels.

After purchasing the property in 2015, Reynolds began bringing animals to the farm and slowly adding new species over time.

One of Trent’s favorite animals they have is Lucy the tortoise.

“We bought a couple of camels and had our first camel baby then. And then just slowly added different animals that I have appreciated and liked along the way,” Trent said.

While the animals were already a major part of Trent’s life, the idea of opening the property to the public came from his wife, Krista. A former teacher, she immediately recognized the educational opportunities the animals could provide while also creating a place where people could relax and connect with nature.

“I saw how much learning you could do and how much joy it brings people,” Krista said. “Not even if you’re learning, but as an adult, if you’re stressed or you have anxiety. We have people that want to come brush certain animals or just sit with animals because it really helps.”

At first, Trent doubted anyone would be interested in visiting.

“I told Trent that we needed to open this up to the public,” Krista said. “And he thought, ‘No, nobody would want to do that.'”

Visitors quickly proved otherwise.

After leaving her teaching career, Krista joined the zoo full time, helping coordinate tours, field trips, and educational programs. Since opening, community support and a strong volunteer network have helped fuel the zoo’s growth.

One feature that makes En Gedi Ridge Zoo unique is its interactive approach. Rather than observing animals solely from a distance, guests are guided through the facility in small groups where many animals can be fed, touched, or experienced up close while visitors learn about their habitats and behaviors.

“We walk you through, and we share the animals with you as we go along,” Trent said. “That allows you to have one-on-one contact with the animals.”

Camels have been a part of everyday life for Trent since his childhood.

Building the zoo has not been without challenges. The Reynolds family continues to balance the operation alongside full-time careers while navigating the logistical demands that come with animal care and public tours. Yet support from volunteers, visitors, and the surrounding community has kept them moving forward.

For the couple, seeing guests connect with the animals makes the effort worthwhile. Krista especially enjoys watching visitors meet the kangaroos.

“People naturally think they’re mean,” she said. “Then they go up to them, and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re really friendly, and they’re really soft.'”

Looking ahead, the Reynolds family hopes to expand with new facilities, additional educational spaces, and a nonprofit component that would allow the zoo to further serve the community. For now, En Gedi Ridge Zoo continues welcoming visitors one tour at a time, transforming Trent Reynolds’ lifelong love of exotic animals into a memorable experience where agriculture, education, and animal encounters come together.