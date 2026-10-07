That’s a wrap

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Dan Armitage

This column wraps up a 30-plus-year stint as Ohio Country Journal’s outdoor columnist. As a full-time freelance outdoor writer, it has become my longest-running “assignment” as well as my favorite. I contribute outdoor columns and feature articles to regional and national magazines, but being from Ohio, this one has always been special. In Ohio’s Country Journal, I got to cover outdoor news in which I have a vested interest and personal experience and could concentrate on news of specific interest to fellow hunters and anglers here in the Buckeye State.

Because of the rural nature of the readership that Ed Johnson asked me to reach so many years ago, I have tried to tailor my coverage not only to outdoors-minded folks, but to landowners who have an interest in knowing the hunting and trapping season dates and regulations, land use subjects, and conservation news that affects you. I hope I have been successful in doing so, and I thank you for your interest through the years.

Regulation proposals

Speaking of outdoor news, the Ohio Wildlife Council recently received proposals for the spring 2027 wild turkey hunting dates and simplified bass fishing regulations, which will be voted on during the Ohio Wildlife Council’s meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

As with the 2026 spring season, the proposed spring wild turkey hunting seasons include separate youth dates for the south and northeast zones. The proposed spring 2027 wild turkey hunting season dates are:

* South Zone Youth: Saturday, April 17 to Sunday, April 18, 2027

* Northeast Zone Youth: Saturday, April 24 to Sunday, April 25, 2027

* South Zone: Saturday, April 24 to Sunday, May 23, 2027

* Northeast Zone: Saturday, May 1 to Sunday, May 30, 2027

Ohio’s spring turkey hunting season is split into two zones to align with the timing of turkey nesting in those regions. The south zone covers the majority of Ohio, comprising 83 counties. The northeast zone includes Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull counties.

Hours during the youth weekends in both zones were proposed from 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. In the south zone and northeast zone, hunting hours for the first nine days of each season were proposed to be from 30 minutes before sunrise until noon, with hours for the remainder of the season from 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset.

As for fishing regulation changes, the wildlife council received a proposal to remove many site-specific length restrictions and daily bag limits for largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, and spotted bass. The proposal is intended to simplify fishing regulations after surveys revealed the site-specific regulations were not creating larger bass. Under the proposal, most waterbodies with site-specific bass regulations would fall under the statewide limit of five bass and a minimum length of 12 inches. In addition, it was proposed to remove the daily limit and 9-inch minimum length requirement for crappies at Hoover Reservoir. If approved, the fishing regulation changes would take effect March 1, 2027.

Lastly, the wildlife council received a proposal that would provide an online game check option for river otter trapping. If approved, that goes into effect Nov. 15, 2026.

Note that the Ohio Wildlife Council (ohiodnr.gov) approves all Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations, and meetings are open to the public. If you are interested in providing comments, which I highly recommend, call 614-265-6304 at least two days prior to the meeting to register or follow the links to the council at ohiodnr.gov.