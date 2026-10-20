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By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off.

Those who produce food and those who develop and prepare the food products people consume depend on each other, yet they often never meet. Farmers do what they do best: produce agricultural products such as crops and livestock. Food Scientists, nutritionists, and culinary specialists take those products from the farm and turn them into wonderfully healthy, tasty, and nutritious foods.

The Ohio Soybean Council has recognized this disconnect among the next generation of food industry professionals and are launching The Evening for Emerging Professionals at The Ohio State University. The event is designed for Ohio State’s Nutrition, Dietetics and Food Science students. The event’s theme is “Connect, Explore and Grow.”

Julia Brown is the Director of Communications for the Ohio Soybean Council. She says this is the first-event targeting this specific audience that the council has participated in, and it is designed to meet students where they are.

“This program is a way for us to bring multiple colleges and departments at Ohio State together. We have students considering various career paths. Our goal is to help them grow professionally and give them an opportunity to ask questions about their food system,” Brown said. “It is important that they understand how food is going from the farm to the table. I think there is a lot of misinformation about food out there and about how food is grown. People question whether or not it is safe, and what effects that it may or may not have on their health. We know that these students are going to be having a direct impact on the food that their future clients and customers are ultimately going to be eating. We want to bring them in and give them a safe space for them to ask questions about the food system and really help them to see where their food and their ingredients come from.”

The event features Chef Joseph Goldman, MDN, RDN, LD, an Ohio State alum and current chef at Braised & Boiled. He will conduct a demonstration featuring a soy-based template marinade, showing how one versatile foundation can adapt across a variety of recipes, flavors, and applications.

“Chef Goldman did a cooking demonstration at the Ohio State. The idea with his demonstration is to show how students can use soy foods in multiple ways,” said Brown. “Whether you are a meat eater and you are getting your soy protein through the meat on your plate, or whether you are a vegetarian or vegan and you are getting your protein through soy foods on your plate, we just want to be able to show all of the different ways to incorporate soy in a meal. We will have Chef Goldman walk through how to prepare different soy foods. There are things like tofu and tempeh that, culturally, as Americans, we are not used to eating. Chef Goldman will show the students how to prepare those and make them taste good. We want the students to be able to take the information both in support of our livestock farmers on the meat side of things, as well as the soy food side of things, and help their future clients, customers, and patients understand how they can cook those food items at home and make a safe and healthy meal for themselves.”

The program will wrap up with a panel discussion featuring Chef Goldman, Abbie Sommer, Senior Product Development Specialist with Abbot, and Jeff McKanna, an Ohio soybean farmer and Ohio Soybean Council Board Member.

“Our goal is to have panelists that will represent different parts of the food chain. We want to be able to pull back the curtain on all parts of our food system and allow students to ask questions to a farmer who is literally at the start of the journey, who is growing the product that will eventually end up on the plate. Also have someone more in the middle who is developing these foods and trying to find flavors and textures that are going to be the most delicious and healthful for people. Then finally somebody that is a little farther down the chain that works in food creation and making sure that the ingredients are combined in such a way that people will want to eat them. We are trying to help students see along that entire chain from the farmer to the chef how all of those pieces work together,” said Brown. “I think this gives an opportunity for the students to ask some of their tough questions. I think there is a lot of misinformation that exists out there right now about our entire food system, not just soy foods and not just the livestock industry, but about the entire system. This event will give the students a comfortable place where they have direct access to these professionals and can ask those questions in a safe and comfortable setting.”