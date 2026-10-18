Op-Ed: The growing cost for Ohio farm families

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By Cy Prettyman, Ohio Farm Bureau first vice president

Many farmers are price takers, not price makers. As harvest gets underway across Ohio, we are being reminded just how many of the factors that determine farm profitability remain outside a farmer’ s control.

This spring, fertilizer quickly became one of those factors. Global disruption sent nitrogen fertilizer prices more than 30% higher, adding to several years of elevated costs. Some farmers were able to limit the impact by purchasing fertilizer earlier, while others had to bear the full increase. Either way, it left farmers making difficult decisions and little room for flexibility as the growing season began.

Cy Prettyman

Now, we are seeing that pressure in the fuel tank. Diesel is one of those costs we cannot avoid. It powers combines, tractors, equipment and the semi-trucks moving from one field to the next. Once crops leave the farm, diesel remains critical to moving crops, livestock and other agricultural products through the supply chain.

As of late September, the average diesel price reached a record-high of $6.82 per gallon in Ohio, according to AAA. That is up $3.69 from a year ago and near a record high for the Buckeye State. American Farm Bureau also reported that farm diesel nationally reached $5.45 per gallon in early September, an increase of about 80% from last year.

For Ohio’s corn and soybean farmers, those increases quickly add up. AFBF estimates the recent surge in both fertilizer and diesel costs has added nearly $30 per acre to the cost of growing corn and $14 per acre for soybeans compared with earlier USDA projections. On a 1,000-acre grain farm, $30 more per acre means another $30,000 in expenses that was not part of the original plan.

For many farm families, these increases are landing on already razor-thin margins. USDA expects farmers to spend about $21 billion more in farm production than they did in 2025. To top it off, this is also not just a one-year problem. Since 2018 the prices crop farmers pay for inputs have increased more than 38%, while the prices they received for their crops have only increased 24%.

Stronger corn and soybean prices help but it won’t keep businesses open when the gap between prices and production costs remains so large. In a recent Market Intel, AFBF projects major row crops will remain below production costs for the 2026-2027 year, marking the fourth consecutive year farm families have dealt with this imbalance.

While there are many factors pushing up costs for farm families, our commitment to providing the food, fiber and renewable fuel we all rely on has not changed. Farmers will continue to do our part, but we also need lawmakers to recognize how much the farm economy has changed and take action to provide great certainty for agriculture.

In the short term, farmers need solutions that address our rising production costs and provide support to farms facing losses they simply can’t afford to absorb, especially year after year. Recent efforts to provide fuel tax relief, including the 90-day motor tax holiday and expanded access to dyed diesel for agricultural transportation, are welcomed steps toward easing costs during harvest, and we thank state and federal leaders for passing legislation swiftly.

Longer term, we need greater certainty in our markers and opportunities that build demand here at home and around the world, including year-round E15 and biofuels. We also need Congress to pass a modernized five-year farm bill by the end of this year, with policies that reflect today’s farm economy and help protect farms for the future.

We can’t control everything that hits our businesses’ bottom lines, but we can ensure our farm families have the tools to manage those risks and keep Ohio farms viable for generations to come.

Cy Prettyman is a farmer in Marion County and first vice president of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Prettyman farms with his family, raising corn and soybeans and has a direct-to-consumer beef enterprise. In addition, he has an over 35-year agricultural career serving members in Ohio’s cooperative system.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Ohio’s Country Journal or Ohio Ag Net or its staff.