Trump unveils $8 Billion Harvest Fuel Relief Program to offset costs for farmers

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The Trump administration has announced an $8 billion relief initiative aimed at helping agricultural producers offset soaring diesel and input costs during the busy harvest season.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins, alongside President Donald J. Trump, unveiled the Harvest Fuel Relief (HFR) program, designed to inject critical capital into the agricultural sector amidst temporary market disruptions and high operational expenses.

“Today, I am proud to announce alongside President Trump more targeted relief is coming to our farmers through the Harvest Fuel Relief program,” Rollins said. “This $8 billion dollar investment will help bring certainty to our farmers during this harvest so they can continue to feed our nation.”

Modeled after the earlier Farmer Bridge Assistance (FBA) program, the HFR program will distribute simple, proportional support using a uniform formula. Payouts are designed to cover a portion of modeled losses for the 2026 crop year. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), these calculations will rely on a national loss average drawn from Farm Service Agency (FSA) reported planted acres, Economic Research Service cost-of-production data, and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) regarding yields and pricing.

The $8 billion funding package is authorized under the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) Charter Act and will be managed directly by the FSA.

Commodity-specific payment rates for Title I commodities are slated for release in November, while payment methodology for other eligible crops will be announced at a later date. Officials noted that crop insurance linkage will not be a mandatory prerequisite for participating in the HFR program. However, the USDA continues to strongly encourage producers to utilize enhanced risk management options provided under the Working Families Tax Cuts Act to safeguard against long-term price fluctuations.

To ensure equitable outreach, growers of non-Title I commodities, including specialty crop producers and commercial fishermen, are being asked to submit data regarding increased fuel expenses directly to the agency at HarvestFuel@usda.gov to assist officials when calculating tailored payment rates.

The USDA encourages eligible agricultural producers to set up a Login.gov account ahead of the official application period opening. Growers who link their Login.gov account to the USDA will gain access to pre-filled online applications to streamline the filing process.

The newly announced fuel relief effort adds to a series of recent federal financial measures for agriculture. Earlier in the year, the Farmer Bridge Assistance program distributed $12 billion in one-time bridge payments to more than 560,000 farmers nationwide. Additionally, nearly $14 billion in gross payments were recently disbursed to producers through Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs tied to the Working Families Tax Cuts Act—representing an estimated $8 billion increase over baseline funding projections.

Further details regarding application timelines, specific commodity distributions, and regional implementation guidelines are expected to be released by the USDA in the coming weeks.