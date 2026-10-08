USDA Under Secretary Richard Fordyce spends time on Ohio.

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By Dusty Sonnenberg

A fourth generation Missouri corn, soybean and cattle farmer, who is now in a top leadership position at the USDA spent time in Ohio this week listening to farmers’ concerns and sharing how his organization is trying to make positive changes to help producers across the country. Richard Fordyce currently serves as USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC). This position includes oversight of the Farm Service Agency (FSA), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Risk Management Authority (RMA, and the FPAC Business Center. All these mission areas work toward the efficient delivery of conservation, farm loans, crop insurance, disaster assistance, and other key USDA programs.

During the first Trump administration, Fordyce served as the Administrator of USDA’s Farm Service Agency.

While in Ohio, Fordyce had the opportunity to visit farmers on their operations. “This trip is about going and talking to farmers and finding out what is going on, and if there something we can do to be more helpful,” said Fordyce.

During his time in both the first and second Trump administrations, Fordyce has seen several organizational changes. “FPAC is a reorganization that was done under the first Trump administration to top-down share resources. It was under USDA Secretary Perdue that we took NRCS into our mission area. NRCS was previously with the Forest Service. Secretary Perdue thought that all the farmer-facing agencies should be in the same mission area and have the same leadership. In almost every county office they are co-located, NRCS and FSA. Obviously, RMA is a little different in their delivery system,” said Fordyce.

Gaining efficiencies was the goal of the changes, but sometimes changing culture takes time. “We probably did not realize all the efficiencies we thought we would see during the first Trump administration. I think we are seeing more efficiencies now,” said Fordyce.

The use of technology for data collection and management is leading the way. “We are doing some end-to-end IT modernization. Some of the IT folks say that depending on how you count, there are about 500 IT systems, and some of them are 50 years old. The only reason these systems exist is because they house data. It is all about managing data, our agencies are super rich with data. We are capturing more data all the time. What we wanted to do was standardize and modernize our data system,” said Fordcye.

Changes are occurring with USDA nationwide. “We now have every county in the country operating on our new acreage reporting system. This system starts with a geospatial mapping platform. We will be doing away with the paper maps, and starting with wheat and fall seeded crops, you will be able to use the new system,” said Fordyce. “For phase one you will still go to the office. That is going to be the easiest way to get started. When you arrive, you will literally see this digital interactive map. You will have the ability to move boundaries; you can split fields however you want to split them. Once you have done that, it will set the baseline.”

Integrating precision ag technology data is also an important aspect of the new program. “Hopefully by spring 2027 we will be able to import precision ag data to populate the acreage report,” said Fordyce. “We knew we needed the manufacturers to come along on this precision ag journey with us. We held meetings in the Whitten Building at USDA in Washington and had companies that belong to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) participate. They have a subcommittee at AEM that is all data and precision. The architects of John Deere Operations Center and Ag Leader and Trimble and Climate Field View, all the other companies came to a meeting in USDA. We explained what we were looking for with the platform and what the intersections with their technology would look like and how we could get that data. We came up with a plan. Obviously, data security was paramount. The manufacturers wanted to do the same thing. They did not want anything we did to be the vehicle that allowed hackers to get into USDA or the farmers’ programs.”

“We will use the John Deere Operations Center as an example,” said Fordyce. “A farmer will go into their software when they are ready to share the data to do their acreage report. The Deere software is going to create a GART file for every field. Then it will transmit that GART file to FSA. These Gart files come in, your map is up and these Gart files come in and find where they fit. A farmer may have three fields that look very similar from an aerial map, but they are all different. This program will geospatially find where that file fits and it will place it there.”

“From a policy standpoint we have discussed the potential irregularities between the precision ag equipment data and FSA existing files,” said Fordyce. “Let’s say there is a field, that is an 80, but it is recorded as 78.3 acres. Your precision ag data says it is 78.5, so you are 2 tenths of an acre over what the CLU says. We are going to accept that. On the other hand, if it is under what the CLU says, so it is 78.5 and the precision ag data says 78.2, then we will just call three tenths of an acre idle. So that way it is a fully completed acres report. Will it be 100% perfect on day one, probably not. We know that we will probably need to fix some things, but I think it is going to be very well accepted and really appreciated. I think most farmers will say we should have done this 20 years ago.”