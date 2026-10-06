Vomitoxin concerns rise in Ohio corn ahead of harvest

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As harvest approaches across the Buckeye State, cold and wet late-season weather has set the stage for disease challenges that Ohio corn growers haven’t had to deal with at this level in recent years. Among the primary concerns moving into fields this autumn is vomitoxin, an ear mold issue that threatens grain quality and market acceptance.

“Vomitoxin starts with an ear mold, specifically Gibberella, which is our main culprit here in Ohio,” said Jason Greve, senior agronomist with Advanced Agrilytics. “It is more predominant typically in the Eastern Corn Belt. That ear mold specifically starts on the tip of that ear and can express heavy levels of DON, or vomitoxin, where we can see some market quality issues when we take that grain to market.”

With conditions ripe across much of the region, farmers and agronomists are having little trouble finding the beginning signs of vomitoxin in corn fields nearly ready for harvest.

“I would say probably 30% to 40% of the fields that I’m in right now, I can see some level of Gibberella starting on that formation, with some levels a little bit higher than others,” Greve said. “A lot of hybrid-specific looks is what I’m seeing now. It’s also paired with some of this later-planted corn, especially in western Ohio, as we’ve seen some kernel abortions and pollination issues.”

Greve noted that abnormal weather and late planting altered physical ear development in ways that aggravated the problem.

“Didn’t get quite proper ear development with that ear expressing itself completely, and a lot of increased husk cover where that husk is wrapping across the top of that ear and almost acting like a bread bag, just trapping that moisture inside,” Greve said. “Once again, the levels have varied, but yeah, I am starting to see a good amount of incidence here across the state.”

With disease pressure building in affected fields, producers face immediate practical questions about what this means for farmers that want to harvest that and take it to the elevator right now.

“The biggest thing as I’ve coached my guys through is, okay, let’s identify what hybrids and what fields we’ve got this in,” Greve said. “Let’s work with our local elevators and our ethanol plants to see what their discount schedules look like, find out their plan of attack is as we go into harvest, and figure out just how we market that grain and keep quality if we are going to store that grain.”

Storage management will be critical for growers attempting to keep grain quality from deteriorating further after harvest.

“One thing that I do encourage guys to do is to get that impacted corn dried down to under 15%,” Greve said. “The drier that we can keep that in storage, the less pressure we have as we pull that stuff back out later into the calendar year here as we start to take that to market.”

Looking beyond the current harvest season, agronomic questions remain concerning whether there is anything that farmers could have done to prevent this, and what they can do as 2027 preparations take place.

“Peer research out of Ohio State has put out some good research on specific fungicides that at green silk have decent efficacy against reducing DON levels,” Greve said. “That’s one option that a grower can look at. Once again, that application timing is pretty specific. We can’t be early on that, and we can’t be on the later end of spraying that fungicide towards brown silk; that application is too late.”

Beyond fungicide timing, hybrid selection will serve as a crucial defense against mold issues in future growing seasons.

“As I’m evaluating hybrids and looking through this hybrid selection going forward for growers, that husk cover is a big culprit of what I’m seeing,” Greve said. “I like to have that corn where we’re flaring that husk open and getting airflow going through, not wrapping that husk tight. That really helps limit that spread of vomitoxin, specifically Gibberella, in that ear.”