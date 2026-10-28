Watch: At the End of the Trail, a Lasting Legacy

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For more than a century, Dean and Loretta Dunfee’s family has cared for the land at Trails End Farm, building a legacy rooted in perseverance, hard work, and a deep commitment to agriculture. Now recognized as a Century Farm, the operation represents generations of dedication, overcoming challenges while continually working to improve the farm for the future.

Today, the next generation continues that tradition. From caring for cattle and making hay to balancing off-farm careers with the demands of agriculture, the Dunfee family remains united by a shared passion for farming. Their story is not only about preserving a family farm, but also about preserving the values of commitment, stewardship, and family that have sustained Trails End Farm for more than 100 years.