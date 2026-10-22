Watch: Taking a walk on the wild side

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More than a zoo, En Gedi Ridge is a place where a family’s passion for animals creates opportunities for education, connection, and discovery. Founded by veterinarian Trent Reynolds, the zoo offers unique, up-close experiences that help visitors learn about and connect with animals from around the world.

Together, Trent Reynolds and his wife, Krista Reynolds, have built a welcoming destination where learning comes naturally, memorable experiences are shared, and people of all ages can find joy through animals. Supported by dedicated volunteers and a strong community, En Gedi Ridge has become a place that inspires curiosity, fosters relationships, and celebrates a shared love for wildlife.