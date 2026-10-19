Wet Weather Slows Combines Across Ohio

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Persistent rainfall across Ohio continued to slow harvest progress last week, with both corn and soybean harvest remaining behind the five-year average despite crop conditions holding strong. While wet soils limited fieldwork opportunities, the added moisture provided favorable conditions for winter wheat establishment as planting continues across the state. USDA reports there were 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Oct. 18.

Mature corn for the state is sitting at 78%, above last week’s 68% but below the 93% average. Corn harvested is sitting at 21%, below the 33% average. Ohio corn condition was rated 74% good to excellent, with 57% good and 17% excellent.

Soybeans dropping leaves have reached 87%, ahead of last week’s 77% but behind the 98% five-year average. Soybeans that have been harvested are at 48% below the 59% average.

Winter wheat planted is at 38%, ahead of last week’s 17%, but behind the five-year average of 62%. Winter wheat emerged is at 18%, behind the average of 27%.

Soil moisture has increased as heavy rainfall has covered most of the state, making topsoil moisture rated at 86% adequate and 10% surplus, while subsoil moisture was also 87% adequate and 7% surplus.

Click here to read the full report from USDA NASS.