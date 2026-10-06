What is causing discolored soybeans?

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By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Checkoff

On the latest edition of Roots to Results (a project of the Ohio Soybean Council), Taylor Dill, director of research for the Ohio Soybean Council, was joined by Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension state soybean specialist; Seth Naeve, University of Minnesota soybean agronomist; and Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Extension soybean pathologist and nematologist. The four researchers discussed the recent reports of discolored soybeans being noticed as harvest ramps up across the state and what some of the potential causes may be.

Dill: We are about 2% into harvest in Ohio, and we have been hearing great yield reports. However, we have been hearing a lot about discoloration in our soybeans. What are the main causes of discoloration on soybean seeds?

Lopez-Nicora: Seed discoloration can have several causes. From the pathology standpoint, fungi like Cercospora or Diaporthe can cause discoloration. Some viruses can cause discoloration. But environmental and physiological factors can also be involved. Discoloration by itself does not tell us the cause.

Naeve: From the physiological side and the genetic side, another important factor that has been talked about this year is soybeans of other colors. And this particular trait is related to Enlist® soybeans, and we have been seeing this pop up a little bit more this year. It is a discoloration of the seed coat itself, so it is a non-fungal or viral issue, but more related to the physiological mechanisms of the seed fill, related and connected in some way to the Enlist trait.

Dill: Why do you think we are seeing these instances more in Ohio than we have maybe in years past, and why does it seem more prevalent?

Lindsay: The past couple of years have been extremely dry. The southern part of the state has received a lot of rainfall. We want rainfall during seed fill. It helps us maximize yield. This year it has been prolonged. I think parts of Ohio have had some really challenging weather conditions going into harvest.

Dill: What do we need to learn from this year to be able to make improved management decisions in the future?

Lopez-Nicora: I think the first thing we need to do is determine what is causing this discoloration, and most importantly, whether it affects the seed quality, germination, or yield. Then we can connect this information with variety, environment, and management to develop recommendations.

Lindsay: I think timely harvest is important, which can be challenging when it is wet. Thinking back to 2024, when we had those really dry conditions, I know some farmers were waiting to harvest because the stems were green and there were leaves that had not dropped yet. Then we had rain from Hurricane Helene, especially in that central and southern part of the state. As a result, pods were opening, and seed shattering was a problem. We want to avoid the seeds getting wet and then dry and then wet and then dry because that can cause quite a bit of loss.

Naeve: From a practical standpoint, the physical seed quality is primarily an issue related to soybeans that get exported. The domestic processors tend to not be bothered as much by this discoloration as the exporters. If farmers are having some problems with grades at the elevator or being rejected, they should certainly search out another elevator in their area where they could deliver these that might end up at a local processor or a processor on the river rather than those that might be more likely to be exported as whole soybeans.

Beyond the Roots to Results discussion, others in the soybean industry have reported similar discoloration and offered additional insight into the weather conditions that may be contributing to it.

Brian Bush, with Top Crop Alliance, said a warmer-than-average summer followed by a wet fall may have contributed to the color differences. He said the discoloration comes from a higher accumulation of iron and isoflavones in the seed coat.

“Heat plus time of exposure equals expression of these color differences. Many times the earliest planted soybeans show more of this darker color, and then later planted soybeans will have less, so it fades away as harvest progresses,” Bush said. “While we did not have the hot daytime temperatures, the hot nighttime temperatures across July and August were certainly there, plus plenty of rainfall in August to make this color show up.”

Carl Joern with Pioneer also pointed to weather conditions during seed development.

“Heat accumulated across the reproductive window was a factor. July ran hot, and even though August turned wet, it is the cumulative heat during pod fill that shows up on the seed coat later. It is a cosmetic response to weather,” Joern said. “With how wet August was and beans sitting longer than we would like, we are also seeing some Cercospora, Phomopsis, and general dirty beans mixed in. Those are unrelated to the color banding but can make a sample look darker overall.”