What It Takes to Grow a Giant Pumpkin

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By Allison Kinney, Ohio Ag Net

Many Ohioans see pumpkins as a familiar sign of fall, but for growers involved in the competitive world of giant pumpkins, the goal goes far beyond producing a pumpkin for a front porch display.

Tim Parks, owner of Parks Garden Center and a weigh-off site coordinator for the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers, has spent decades pursuing the challenge of growing pumpkins that can weigh thousands of pounds. His interest in giant pumpkins began with more traditional pumpkin growing at a young age.

“My personal history with giant pumpkins started with regular pumpkins, or what you would call jack-o’-lanterns,” Parks said. “My grandfather would grow them, and then we would sell them at the street corner in our neighborhood. So, I was always interested in growing pumpkins.”

As he got older, gardening became a competitive hobby. Through his work at the garden center and conversations with customers, he became more involved in the giant pumpkin community.

“I started growing competitively in about 1992,” Parks said. “We’ve kind of just taken it from there and appreciated the challenge of competitive gardening.”

For those who have never seen a giant pumpkin in person, the size can be difficult to comprehend.

“There are pumpkins that are five and a half feet tall, six to six and a half feet wide, and six feet long,” Parks said. “When you see it, you just can’t even begin to fathom it.”

The largest giant pumpkins today can tip the scales at nearly 3,000 pounds.

“The world record sits right now at 2,819 pounds,” Parks said. “We’re hoping this year to see the first ever 3,000-pound pumpkin in the world.”

While giant pumpkins and traditional field pumpkins belong to the same family, several factors set them apart. Genetics play a major role, but management practices are also taken to another level.

“A lot of the culture is the same, but what you do with giant pumpkins is you’re trying to remove all the variables,” Parks said. “You’re doing everything you would do to raise a traditional crop times ten.”

Genetics are one of the biggest considerations for competitive growers. Over the years, growers have carefully tracked performance traits and breeding records to improve pumpkin size and quality.

According to Parks, growers analyze pumpkins based on measurements and estimated weight. They are particularly interested in pumpkins that weigh more than expected for their size.

“If the pumpkin weighs heavier than its chart, then that’s something they want to look at for potential genetic superiority,” Parks said. “Then they’ll consider the shape of the pumpkin, because a lot of times, if it’s deformed in any way, you could potentially lose that fruit.”

Growing a giant pumpkin is also a season-long commitment. Most growers start seeds around mid-April and spend roughly two months developing the plant before pollinating a fruit.

“It takes about 60 days” to develop the plant, Parks said. “Then the balance of the season is spent growing the pumpkin.”

The transformation is remarkable, he noted, as a tiny fruit develops into a pumpkin weighing well over a ton in just a few months.

“Let’s say June 15, you’re pollinating a female blossom with a fruit no bigger than a 50-cent piece,” Parks said. “From a 50-cent-size ovary to a 2,000-pound pumpkin, it takes roughly 120 days.”

That daily growth can be astonishing. During peak growth periods, giant pumpkins may gain dozens of pounds every day.

“Some of the numbers that we hear today are 60 to 70 pounds a day for 30 days,” Parks said. “There’s people that probably put on 80 pounds in a single day, but we look at an average for a period of time.”

For competitive growers, that combination of elite genetics, attentive management, and favorable weather keeps the pursuit exciting each year, as they continue pushing the limits of just how large a pumpkin can grow.