Where turf meets tradition

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By Allison Kinney, Ohio Ag Net

Just nine miles from downtown Cincinnati, Turpin Farms stands as a reminder that agriculture can thrive even amid the pressures of urban growth. Surrounded by development and nestled within Interstate 275, the family operation is the second-oldest continuously held farm here in Ohio.

The farm has evolved from traditional grain farming into one of the region’s premier turfgrass producers, all while maintaining a commitment to stewardship, innovation and family values.

“Here at Turpin Farms, we grow custom turf, soybeans, and corn,” said Pam Simmons, 11th-generation co-owner/operator of Turpin Farms. “We’ve been here since 1785. The farm was given to us as a land grant for fighting in the Revolutionary War, so our original deed is signed by President John Adams.”

Today, the farm primarily focuses on sod production, a business that was born out of a desire for greater independence in the marketplace.

“The turf operation was started by my dad back in the 1970s,” said Robert Fischer, 11th-generation co-owner/operator of Turpin Farms. “He was tired of going to the grain terminal and not knowing what price he would get for his grain. He wanted something he could set his own price and dictate his own terms on.”

The brother-sister duo have fond memories of growing up on the farm.

A freshly cut large roll of sod, which will be laid at a local golf course.

“When we were little, my dad was harvesting grain. We have a 1964 GMC truck that needed to be moved from one side of the farm across the creek to the other side,” Simmons said. “My legs weren’t long enough to touch the pedals because we were little. So, I drove, and Robert was on the floor pushing the gas and brakes.”

Like many long-held family farms, Turpin Farms has experienced substantial change through the years.

“The original land grant was for 2,666 acres and two-thirds,” Fischer said. “As of right now, we are down to 500 tillable acres, due to just the transition of land over generations and the growth and development of Cincinnati.”

Despite those changes, the family has remained committed to preserving the land. For Simmons and Fischer, stewardship has become one of the operation’s most enduring traditions.

Innovation has also played a major role in the farm’s conservation efforts. Working alongside universities, Turpin Farms helped develop turf varieties designed to reduce maintenance inputs after establishment.

“We developed a turf that, once established, you don’t have to water it, you don’t have to mow it, and you don’t have to fertilize it because it’s all genetically bred to do those things on its own,” Simmons said. “In the turf industry, for us to be more profitable, since we’re so carbon-based with fertilizers and fuel, it’s really important to get to near net-zero carbon input, because it helps our bottom line.”

This innovation earned recognition through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources conservation program and aligns with growing demand for environmentally conscious landscaping practices.

“Tradition is just trying to maintain the property,” Fischer said. “We’re stewards of the land.”

Farming near the junction of the Little Miami and Ohio rivers brings its own challenges. Annual flooding leaves behind debris that must be cleaned up, but it also replenishes the fertile soils.

This pallet of sod will cover about 70 yards. Each piece of sod measures two feet by four and a half feet.

“Being so close to the city, we see a significant amount of debris. There is always cleanup to be done,” Simmons said. “The Ohio River also backs into our fields every single year. We’re only one mile from the Ohio River, specifically where the Little Miami and Ohio rivers come together.”

The operation’s success over more than two centuries has required a willingness to adapt. Technology has steadily improved through the years, reducing labor demands while increasing efficiency.

“Going back in time where you walked behind the cutter, you got on your knees, you rolled the sod, picked the sod up by hand and then put it on a truck,” Fischer said. “Then we went to the Princeton cutter where you stood on the cutter and stacked sod all day. Now in today’s operations, automated machines are what we have, where you ride along and monitor the sensors and the screens.”

The farm continues to invest in emerging technologies as they become available. GPS-guided equipment has already changed many aspects of turf management, and automated mowing systems may soon become part of the operation as well.

“We’re trying to get the new automated robotic mowers, where they’re totally autonomous,” Fischer said. “That technology is just coming to bear right now.”

Labor challenges are part of the reason the family continues to explore automation. Like many agricultural operations, Turpin Farms has faced rising input costs and workforce challenges in recent years. To help overcome those challenges, the farm relies on employees who are trained to handle multiple responsibilities throughout the operation.

“We have a very tight, small team of employees,” Fischer said. “Everybody can overlap and do everybody’s job, since we cross-train everyone.”

That flexibility becomes especially important during the busy spring and summer seasons. The year begins with maintenance work following a brief Christmas break before attention shifts to preparing fields and establishing new seedings.

“If we can get in the fields at the end of February, we’ll start seeding in the first couple weeks of March,” Fischer said. “It’s a tight timeline, but if you get outside those parameters, the seedings don’t do well.”

Turpin Farms supplies sod throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky and has contributed to numerous public and private projects across the region.

Once the sod is cut, rolled, and wrapped, it is put on a flatbed trailer and transported wherever it is being installed.

“We sell sod to Home Depot and Lowe’s all across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky,” Simmons said.

Community involvement remains an important part of the operation as well. The family worked with Hamilton County Parks to establish a bike trail that passes through part of the property, creating a connection between agriculture and the surrounding community.

Looking toward the future, Turpin Farms continues to explore opportunities for diversification and growth. Recent efforts include planting chestnut trees and introducing new turfgrass varieties designed for changing market demands. For Fischer and Simmons, however, the future of Turpin Farms is not defined solely by new technologies, new crops or new markets. Instead, it comes down to the values that have allowed the farm to endure for 11 generations.

“The biggest thing is do what you say you’re going to do,” Fischer said. “As long as you do that, your reputation will carry you.”

More than 240 years after the original land grant was awarded, those values continue to guide one of Ohio’s oldest family farms. Through changing markets, changing technologies, and changing generations, Turpin Farms remains focused on what it has always done: caring for the land and producing a quality product for the customers who depend on it.