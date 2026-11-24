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By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Checkoff

Yield results for the 2026 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials are now available online.

“The purpose of the Ohio Soybean Performance Trials is to evaluate soybean varieties for yield and other agronomic characteristics. This evaluation gives soybean producers comparative information for selecting the best varieties for their unique production system,” said Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension Soybean and Small Grains Specialist.

In 2026, most locations across Ohio experienced excellent yields.

“Compared to the last two years, yields were very high in our trials. 2023 was a good year, but compared to the last two years, 2026 was very good,” Lindsey said. “We had one variety yield 102 bushels per acre, which is great. But our trial averages are in the mid-70s to even high 80s.”

Timely rainfall was a key contributor to improved yields. Compared to the recent past, rainfall was timely for the crop in late July, August, and September.

“Rainfall is something that had not been great across Ohio the past two years. We had dry conditions in 2025. 2024 was extremely dry as well. Having the fairly steady rainfall in July and August and September really helped with soybean yields,” Lindsey said.

Yield results are available for all the locations at www.stepupsoy.osu.edu. These reports will be updated with seed protein, oil, and size as sample analysis is finished. Sortable yield data will also be available on the Ohio Crop Performance Trials website: u.osu.edu/perf

Soybean yield varied among the six trial locations (Henry, Sandusky, Mercer, Licking, Preble, and Clinton County) but was overall high across the state (Table 1). Unlike previous years, there was adequate rainfall throughout the growing season, which likely contributed to high yields.

“Variety selection is one of the most critical and complex decisions that soybean farmers make. Farmers should use university variety trial information as well as other available information from seed companies to select high-yielding varieties for their growing environment,” Lindsey said. “Right now variety selection is good. I would encourage everyone to look at the performance trial data, and then also use resources from their seed companies. It is always good to know what issues you may have in the field, especially with disease. Making sure you are picking a variety that is high yielding but also has some sort of resistance to whatever diseases you may be seeing in your field. When making seed selections, growers should be looking at seed treatments as well. Identify which ones protect against the diseases you have in your field.”

For more information about soybean variety selection, please see the Science For Success article, Keys to Success: Choosing the Right Soybean Variety.