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By Allison Kinney, Ohio Ag Net

Honey may be the product, but family is the foundation of Nate’s Nectar, a thriving family-run business near DeGraff, Ohio that began with a few beehives and an opportunity to return to the family farm. What started as a small side venture quickly grew into an operation where the Davis family handles every part of the business, from beekeeping and honey production to marketing, order fulfillment and a growing line of honey and beeswax-based products. As Nate’s Nectar continues to expand, its focus remains rooted in quality, family and creating opportunities for the next generation to work together.

“When I graduated from college in 2016, I wanted to come back to the farm,” said Nathan Davis, co-owner and founder of Nate’s Nectar. “The only way at the time that I could come back to the farm was if I brought something with me. That’s how the bees started, and it was going to be something fun to do on the side.”

That idea grew quickly.

“That went from 4 hives to 16 hives within probably about six weeks,” Nathan said. “Two years in, we were over 200 colonies, and today we’ve just kept climbing from there.”

Nathan’s mother, Emily Davis, remembers how rapidly the operation evolved and how it soon became a family effort.

Nate Davis started the business with his wife, Erika, based on a college hobby.

“Nate’s Nectar is a family business of lots of honey and lots of bees,” Emily said. “It started out with just a few hives and quickly developed into more hives and a lot more hives, which needed a lot more help, which involved the whole family coming on board.”

Nathan’s interest in beekeeping began during a college internship when he was introduced to a local beekeeping association. The experience exposed him to a sector of agriculture that was entirely new to him.

“As I got into the bees, I found it to be really interesting,” Nathan said. “It’s a different type of agriculture that I’d never seen before.”

As colony numbers increased and local retailers began regularly carrying Nate’s Nectar honey, the family realized the venture could become something much larger. As demand grew from local stores, the family began to see Nate’s Nectar as more than a sideline. Erika Davis, Nathan’s wife and co-owner, said that shift prompted a larger conversation about what the business could become.

“One day he came to me and said, ‘Do we want to keep this as a hobby or do we want to make this a business?’” Erika said. “So, we decided together to make it a business along with his entire family.”

Today, family remains at the center of the operation.

“We’re a completely family-run business,” Erika said. “It’s myself, Nathan, his mother and father, Tim and Emily, and then his three sisters, Lauryn, Jessica and Marissa. We’re the beekeepers, we’re the packagers, we ship it out to you, we touch every aspect of this business.”

Each family member contributes unique skills and responsibilities. Emily believes that willingness to work together has been one of the keys to the company’s success.

“Each one of them brings their own gifts to this business,” Emily said. “When we put that knowledge all together, it’s awesome. It’s an incredible accomplishment.”

At the heart of the operation are the bees themselves. Nathan said successful honey production starts long before honey is harvested.

Maintaining hive health is a major factor when considering overall honey quality.

“Hive health is no different than making sure that your cattle are healthy or your hogs are thriving,” Nathan said. “Being in them constantly is the thing that really helps with that. It helps you stay on top of any diseases or issues that arise.”

Beekeeping also requires a long-term outlook.

“What we do now affects us next spring and what we do in the spring affects our honey harvest in the summer,” Nathan said. “We’re always prepping about six months in advance.”

As the business expanded, the family looked for ways to diversify. That search eventually led them to creamed honey, which has become one of Nate’s Nectar’s signature products.

“When Nathan and I first got married, we took a trip to Paris and there we learned what creamed honey was,” Erika said. “When Nathan came to me and decided, ‘Hey, let’s make this a business instead of a hobby,’ we needed to diversify.”

Today the company offers multiple creamed honey flavors, hot honey and several lines of beeswax-based products. Marissa Davis, who oversees operations and developed a beeswax-based hair care line, said product development takes patience and persistence.

“I had seen all these hair sticks going viral on social media,” Marissa said. “And I thought, ‘You know what? I think I could do that with the beeswax.’”

The process took months of testing.

“I was testing my hair sticks for about a year,” she said. “It was just little tiny differences that made the product right.”

Many of the business’s products originated from the family’s want for cleaner, natural-derived alternatives.

“Each of these product lines developed from a personal need that we had within the family and then we shared them with our customers,” Erika said.

One of the company’s biggest milestones came when Nate’s Nectar products reached customers in every state.

(From left to right) Lauryn, Marissa, and Erika Davis package creamed honey.

“The biggest milestone for the business thus far was when we finally sold product in all 50 states,” Nathan said. “For the longest time, Hawaii was our longest holdout.”

The growth has been exciting, but it has also required long hours and dedication from everyone involved.

“Watching the business grow has been eye-opening and at the same time slightly terrifying at certain moments,” Nathan said. “It’s exciting to see the growth that we’ve had.”

That mix of excitement, uncertainty and steady growth is something Emily has watched unfold from the beginning.

“If you would have told me 10 years ago we’d be where we are today, I wouldn’t have believed it,” she said. “I am proud of every one of these guys that has been involved with this.”

Looking ahead, the Davis family hopes Nate’s Nectar will continue to grow while maintaining the values that helped build the business.

“The legacy I hope that Nate’s Nectar leaves behind is that even though there are other products that are cheaper out there, quality is still what matters,” Nathan said. “Our quality, flavor and sweetness of our products are unmatched.”