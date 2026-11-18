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By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Wow! Did you see the beautiful full moon in the last week of October? Day and night, whether harvesting or running errands, Ohio residents could take in stunning, vibrant colors of red, orange, yellow, and more that dotted the Ohio fall foliage landscape. Sights to be remembered for years. I hope it inspired and gave you energy for weeks to come!

The Ohio harvest weather in October can best be described as stellar and unbelievable! Others might use just two words: fast and furious. The last three weeks of October felt surreal. Rain-free, superb harvest conditions, easily described as the best in decades. Rain was absent as harvest moved along a torrid pace. Absent were rain-out days to fix equipment and catch up on rest. There is no shame in resting to recharge your mind and body.

Across Ohio, corn yields have generally ranged from above average to well above average, although few producers have reported record-breaking yields. Soybean yields have been even more impressive, with more reports of record-breaking yields and many producers seeing above-average to well-above-average results.

December 2026 CBOT corn had a horrific price collapse of $1.02 into Oct. 29. The decline was due in part to back-to-back bearish USDA reports. First was the Sept. 30 USDA Grain Stocks Report. Second was the Oct. 9 WASDE Report. Its contract high and 3-month high touched $5.4975 on Sept. 2.

Weather forecasts for the Midwest in the last week of October suggested the first week of November would bring above-normal temperatures, while the second week would bring above-normal precipitation. As Ohio reached the end of October, numerous producers in the southern half of the state reached 100% harvested for both corn and soybeans.

The U.S. Weekly Crop Progress Report on Oct. 26 showed the U.S. corn harvest at 60% complete, compared to the 66% five-year average. Ohio’s corn harvest reached only 35%, compared with a 46% five-year average. The Ohio corn harvest, 25 points behind the United States, can be tied to two events. First, the strong incentive to move the soybean harvest quickly to avoid heavy damage and the huge discounts many saw last year. Second, the sheer reality of trucking better-than-expected corn yields out of the field is time-consuming.

The U.S. soybean harvest was 79% complete, up from 77% five years ago. Ohio’s soybean harvest was 69% complete, compared with a five-year average of 73%. No comparison to the 2025 harvest information is available because of the October and November 2025 U.S. government shutdown. As a result, the crop progress reports for the weeks ending Oct. 5, 2025, to Nov. 9, 2025, were canceled and never published.

Producers will have until Dec. 11 to make their ARC/PLC decisions for 2026 corn, soybeans, and wheat. With corn and soybean harvest winding down, they will have significant information readily available as they analyze yields from this growing season. Further conversations with their county extension office agricultural educator or other advisors will give them strong insights into the expected ballpark county yields.

For crop year 2025, the decision was a no-brainer, as the Big Beautiful Bill passed by Congress automatically gave producers the best of the two, either ARC or PLC. In 2024 and earlier, producers had to make their ARC or PLC decisions by March 15 for that growing season. For numerous producers, it was an easy decision, just ditto or duplicate what had been done in previous years.

At the time of writing, ARC/PLC calculators were available at either Kansas State or Farmdoc. Just remember these Excel calculators have long formulas behind the scenes, which can be difficult to comprehend. Unless you’re a math whiz who can write complex formulas in your own Excel spreadsheets, you’ll need to trust the available calculators as you move toward making those final decisions.

U.S. corn exports into the last week of October were down 8% compared to last year. USDA had expected a 4% decline.

Producers across Ohio and the Midwest will long remember the STING of the late-October weekend USDA announcement of processing errors in the Sept. 11 WASDE Report for Kansas and Nebraska corn plant populations and ear counts. No mention was made of the steps to eliminate similar errors in the future. Despite the September correction, the Oct. 9 U.S. corn yield remained unchanged at 181.2, a gigantic disappointment.

Thought for the day. “I will never be a morning person, for the moon and I are too much in love.” – Christopher Poindexter.