Featured Audio: A New Year-Round Home for The Chillicothe Farmers Market

Last week, local farmers, community leaders, and state officials gathered in historic downtown Chillicothe to cut the ribbon on a brand-new, year-round permanent home for the Chillicothe Farmers Market in Yoctangee Park. In today’s Featured Audio, Ross County Commission David Glass shares with this multi-million-dollar investment means for farmers across the Appalachian region and the local community.
Check Also
GPS challenges and new technologies with Dr. Walter Stockwell
Accurate guidance is important in precision farming, and in specialty crop production it has even …