Featured Audio: A New Year-Round Home for The Chillicothe Farmers Market

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November 9, 2026 Country Life, Crops, Featured Audio, Top Headlines

Last week, local farmers, community leaders, and state officials gathered in historic downtown Chillicothe to cut the ribbon on a brand-new, year-round permanent home for the Chillicothe Farmers Market in Yoctangee Park. In today’s Featured Audio, Ross County Commission David Glass shares with this multi-million-dollar investment means for farmers across the Appalachian region and the local community.

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