Adding another weapon to the weed control toolbox

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By Joe Everett, Ohio Ag Net

Waterhemp and Palmer amaranth remain two of the most difficult weeds for row-crop farmers to manage, especially as populations develop resistance to multiple herbicide sites of action. For farmers already fighting those weeds, another effective tool in the herbicide toolbox could be valuable heading into the 2027 growing season.

Bayer is bringing a new option to Midwestern corn and soybean production with ConvintroTM, a diflufenican-based herbicide that received EPA approval in July 2026. Bill Bowers with Bayer Crop Science said the product is designed to help farmers get ahead of waterhemp and Palmer Amaranth before they emerge.

“Anybody in row crops today understands the challenge of waterhemp and Palmer Amaranth,” Bowers said. “Convintro is a Group 12, which is not a new technology, but new to Midwestern row crops.”

While Group 12 chemistry is not new globally, diflufenican represents a new active ingredient for U.S. corn and soybean growers. Bowers said similar Group 12 chemistry has been used in crops such as cotton and peanuts, but Convintro brings that chemistry into Midwestern corn and soybean production.

“It only does one thing, but it does it very well, and that is to prevent the emergence of waterhemp and Palmer amaranth,” Bowers said. “As those two continue to strengthen and diversify their defenses against whatever it is we throw at them, we now have a targeted bullet to go after those weed species and prevent them from coming up in our corn and soybean fields.”

Because Convintro is a pre-emergence product, timing will be key to getting the most from the application.

Bowers said the product can be included in a burndown program, but farmers should plan to apply it in the spring as close to planting as possible.

“Convintro is going to be a pre-emergent only,” Bowers said. “We like spring applied as close to planting as possible, but it has to be within three days of planting.”

That timing could require additional planning, particularly in a spring when planting conditions move quickly. Bowers pointed to the 2026 planting season as an example of what can happen when planting gets ahead of spraying.

“This spring, the planters got way ahead of the sprayers, and we all had to rethink our residual programs for our burndown,” he said. “We can’t have that happen with this because it is pre-emergent only. “So, the closer we can get to that planting date with our application date, the better success we’ll have with the product.”

Importantly, Bowers said farmers should view Convintro as an addition to their weed-control program rather than a replacement for products they are already using.

“It is going to be in addition to our burndown program,” Bowers said. “The benefit to the grower is perhaps we can prevent very costly rescue treatments later on in the season.”

The goal is to reduce the number of waterhemp and Palmer amaranth plants that make it through to the post-emergence application.

“If we can prevent waterhemp from germinating at all, take the pressure off of that post pass. That’s where the savings and the true value of the product will come in,” Bowers said.

As farmers begin planning for 2027, Bowers encouraged them to take a field-by-field approach rather than automatically repeating the same herbicide program used in previous years.

“As we get through harvest, December starts prepay, right?” Bowers said. “Instead of hitting rinse and repeat on our chemistry programs, let’s sit down with our chemistry vendors and have a more comprehensive conversation on what that mix needs to look like going in.”

Convintro may not be necessary across every acre, Bowers said, but it could have value on fields with a history of difficult waterhemp or Palmer amaranth pressure.

“Maybe this isn’t necessarily an every-acre product, but it could be that problem-acre product,” he said. “If you’ve got a couple of fields that you really need to hammer back those waterhemp populations, let’s talk about what that looks like. Let’s talk about timing, rates, application, what your current tank mix is, and make sure you’ve got a comprehensive plan going into 27 to tackle those problem fields.”

For farmers considering the product, Bowers emphasized the importance of following the label and working with local agronomy professionals to determine where it fits.

“As always, read and follow label directions for your specific use,” he said. “We’re always out in the countryside as a resource to partner with your chemistry retail and really get into the details of what this means for your operation.”