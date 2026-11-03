Breaking down lessons from the 2026 growing season

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As harvest combines roll across Ohio fields, the 2026 growing season is leaving behind a complex story marked by dramatic weather swings, late-season disease, and sharp yield variability. The biggest defining theme for Ohio producers was a constant barrage of operational hurdles from spring planting straight through to harvest.

“Just challenges every step of the way,” said Derreck Barnes, an agronomist with AgriGold. “We got started off early and strong, thought things were going to be great. It seemed like May and April did a complete flip-flop. And from there, the challenges just began and never looked back.”

When comparing 2026 to recent historical weather patterns across the Buckeye State, the extreme localized weather events created an unusually stark contrast in crop performance depending on geographic region.

“We’re probably going to see even more variability now, and that’s going to be very dependent upon where you’re at in the state,” Barnes said. “We’re going to see a tremendous amount of variability because of too much water. And then as you go a little further north, maybe different weather patterns, but we’re going to see continued variability due to disease and things along those natures.”

These regional weather patterns set the stage for specific agronomic obstacles that directly impacted late-season crop health and combine efficiency as harvest got underway.

“Overall, just disease presence that has set in late,” Barnes said. “Anything from tar spot, depending on where you are, that killed the crop prematurely, as well as these stalk rots that have really slipped in and started to show their ugly head.”

Had Ohio avoided these mid-to-late-season disease infestations and weather extremes, the overall state yield trajectory likely would have hit impressive heights given early-season potential.

“If we didn’t have those challenges like we have this year, this crop would have been able to really finish in a much grander way,” Barnes said. “I think the biggest challenges we’re going to face really have to do with kernel depth in grain fill.”

While pollination yielded decent overall kernel counts, environmental stresses ultimately constrained the crop’s ability to finish strong.

“We gave up some tip that had to do with some of that heat stress during pollination and early grain fill, along with cloudy days,” Barnes said. “We had a lot of potential, but just the fact that we were not able to extend the grain fill and maximize the depth is what’s going to hinder us the most. That’s where we really would have picked up those extra bushels.”

Examining the root causes behind this widespread yield disparity reveals that both extremes of excess moisture and mid-summer dry spells created very different problems for low ground versus high ground.

“Anytime I see zero come across the yield monitor, it’s not fun, and it’s hard to bring those averages up,” Barnes said. “We’re seeing a lot of the high ground where we didn’t have moisture that gave up early due to disease and stress. Whereas for guys further south or in different areas that had the water, the lower acres are hurting and the high ground is actually pulling away this year.”

In addition to weather stresses, late-season harvest conditions are bringing underlying soil fertility deficiencies into sharp focus across many Buckeye fields.

“One thing I’ve noticed as time’s gone on is when we have lower potassium levels, we have a lot more issues with late-season plant health, greenness, and stalk strength,” Barnes said. “I challenge every grower to evaluate where your best acres are, what they’re producing, what the fertility is there, and try to mimic that on other acres.”

Beyond baseline fertility, specific regional disease and pest pressures have also surfaced this autumn, requiring new management strategies for both corn and soybean acres moving forward.

“Crown rot of corn has been a pretty big one here that we’ve seen this year, mostly favoring Central and South,” Barnes said. “Tar spot has continued to set in. It came in late and really shut this crop down in a hurry. Now we’re dealing with red crown rot on soybeans. It’s here to stay, so trying to pull more tools into that toolbox and say, ‘How can we utilize different seed treatments to help better combat and mitigate that risk in future years?'”

Because these field conditions are most evident while combines are actively running, harvest offers a brief, crucial window for farmers to evaluate ground truth data before planning for next season.

“Take those snapshots from the combine and the grain cart,” Barnes said. “Where we have really strong fertility, our crop standing looks a lot better, and yields are doing better. Use that as motivation to not pull back the reins going into next year.”

To turn those combine observations into actionable plans for 2027, Barnes recommends that growers narrow their focus to three primary pieces of information during harvest:

– Evaluate Stress and Field Variability: Pay attention to how different fields weathered environmental stress and maintain high management standards across top acres.

– Assess Hybrid and Variety Stability: Identify which corn and soybean products were most stable and profitable under pressure, avoiding over-reliance on a single product.

– Perform In-Field Plant Audits: Get out into fields to dig up roots, split stalks, and assess how management choices like tillage affected plant physiology.

For farmers looking to review their harvest data or learn more about localized management strategies, AgriGold representatives are available throughout the state. Growers can connect with their local District Sales Manager or agronomy team by visiting AgriGold.com to request a field visit and begin planning for the 2027 season and beyond.