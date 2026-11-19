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By Allison Kinney, Ohio Ag Net

Conservation practices often begin with a simple goal: leave the land better than it was found. For many farmers, that journey starts with reducing soil disturbance through no-till and incorporating cover crops into their operation. While the benefits of healthier soil, improved water management, and reduced erosion are well documented, making the transition requires planning, patience, and a willingness to adapt.

According to Barry Fisher, retired USDA Soil Health Division specialist and current soil health consultant, interest in no-till continues to grow for several reasons.

“I see a lot of farmers that are looking at the new market opportunities,” Fisher said. “There’s a lot of market drivers for sustainable agriculture, and of course no-till farming is a huge component of building a soil health management system.”

Fisher also points to economic realities facing today’s farms.

“With margins so tight and inputs so high, they’re just looking for efficiency, and no-till offers a great potential to improve efficiency from an input cost and fuel cost standpoint,” he said.

At the same time, increasingly intense rainfall events continue to highlight one of no-till’s most visible advantages.

“With all these very, very intense rains, we’ve seen probably as much soil erosion this year as I’ve seen in many years in the recent past,” Fisher said.

Beyond keeping soil in place, Fisher said a successful no-till system can improve how water moves through and is stored within the soil profile.

“A long-term no-till system has better water infiltration,” he said. “If you get more water into the soil, then you have more water available in the soil when the water does cut off.”

That benefit often becomes most evident during Ohio’s summer dry spells.

Planting green can help reduce weed pressure and the need to apply nitrogen to crops. Photo credit: Kris Green.

“When it gets really hot and dry in the summer, having that buildup of water in your soil profile is really critical to get through those really tough times,” Fisher said. “A lot of the number one benefits of a no-till system are all about water management.”

For farmers considering a transition, Fisher stresses that success starts before a planter ever enters the field.

“Soil health, I always say, is a journey,” he said. “Your first step is to have a plan and do some of the things that prepare your field for a long-term no-till system.”

That preparation can include addressing pH concerns, correcting fertility issues, leveling fields, and identifying any compaction problems. Fisher noted that cover crops can play a valuable role even before a farm fully adopts no-till. For growers raising corn and soybeans, he generally recommends starting with soybeans.

“I like for no-till soybeans to be my first move,” Fisher said. “If that no-till can happen into a cover crop that was established after corn, that gets you off to a really nice start.”

Equipment preparation is another critical piece of the puzzle.

“That planter’s got to be the heart of the system,” Fisher said. “You still want every seed planted at the same depth, every seed at the same spacing, and every seed placed in the same environment.”

Growers should carefully inspect and maintain planters before heading to the field, ensuring the machine can place seed correctly and close the seed trench in varying residue conditions. Fisher noted that successful no-till planting often starts with management decisions made months earlier.

“It probably starts with your harvest equipment,” he said. “You have to spread the crop residues from last fall evenly across the field.”

While Fisher provides guidance from a soil health perspective, farmers like Kris Green of Wakeman, Ohio have firsthand experience navigating the transition and the management decisions that come with it.

Green’s operation began implementing no-till soybeans more than two decades ago.

“We started no-tilling soybeans probably in the early 2000s,” Green said.

Although he was fresh out of high school when the decision was made, Green believes efficiency likely played a major role in the operation’s switch to no-till practices. As the operation became more comfortable with no-till, Green began exploring cover crops and practices like planting green, practices that have become increasingly popular among farmers focused on building soil health.

“The more I got into cover crops and listened to what other farmers were doing, and heard about the benefits of planting green, it was definitely a driving factor for me to add that into my own operation,” Green said.

Today, Green’s soybean acres are typically planted into cereal rye, while acres going to corn receive a four-way cover crop blend that includes rye, rapeseed, oats, and radishes.

“The more debris out in the field that can shade the ground through the summer, keep the ground cooler, and help preserve some moisture in those hot, dry summer days, I’ve seen better my soils,” he said. “Plus, more biomass means more carbon I’m able to add back into the soil.”

The process has not been without challenges. Green described experimenting with various herbicide and termination strategies before finding approaches that worked best on his operation. Those adjustments are common when moving to no-till systems, according to Fisher.

“Weed pressure will change,” Fisher said. “It’ll change from some larger seeded weeds like giant ragweed and cocklebur, and it’ll move to more small seeded broadleaves and grasses.”

Nutrient management can also require a different approach.

“If you’re not going to be tilling anymore, then your early release of nutrients from the soil isn’t going to be the same,” Fisher said. “It becomes more important that you use starter fertilizer, especially for corn.”

For growers who are not interested in using starter fertilizer, Fisher said technologies such as GPS and autosteer systems allow producers to move side-dress applications earlier in the season to help address those needs.

As farmers continue down the no-till path, Fisher encourages them to monitor changes in soil health through both field observations and formal testing. He points to improvements in aggregate stability, soil respiration, and carbon measurements as indicators that farmers are moving in the right direction.

Green has noticed changes on his own farm, even without conducting specific soil organic matter testing.

Rainfall simulators show how different farming practices affect soil erosion (from left to right): no-till farming with cover crops, no-till farming without cover crops, and conventional farming.

“We see a lot more earthworm activity and just the soil structure visually looks better,” he said. “It’s not real scientific, but if you can physically see a change for the better, then I know what I am doing is working.”

Ultimately, both Fisher and Green encourage farmers to approach no-till as a learning process rather than expecting immediate perfection.

“Try a few acres first and don’t just dive right into it with a large number of acres,” Green said. “Cover crops certainly take a whole different mindset of management, and everybody kind of has a little different approach. What works for me doesn’t necessarily work for the next guy.”

Fisher offers similar advice and encourages growers to learn from experienced no-tillers.

“Get with some of these farmers that have been doing this for a while,” he said. “I guarantee you they’ve either made these mistakes, or they know how to avoid some of these unintended consequences.”

For Fisher, the long-term outlook is clear.

“If we can get really high-functioning soil back and we can regenerate the inherent potential of these soils, then our efficiency is going to go up, our risk is going to go down, and we’re going to have a more resilient cropping system no matter what the weather throws our way,” he said. “It is a journey worth taking.”