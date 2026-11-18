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By Ty Higgins, Ohio Ag Net

In today’s agricultural economy, Ohio farmers carefully evaluate every dollar spent to get the most from their operating budgets. However, cutting corners on weed control to save upfront money can reduce yield and profitability on every acre. Evaluating a herbicide strategy requires looking beyond the initial price tag on the jug to consider season-long performance and risk management.

“Purchase price is part of the equation, but it’s not the entire equation,” said Jeremy Sharp, U.S. corn herbicide product lead with Syngenta. “There are other costs to think about, and one of those could be rescue applications. Your current weed spectrum, the pressure, the yield impacts, and total cost of performance versus upfront price.”

Sharp said sometimes the cheapest option can carry more risks as well. A herbicide that performs consistently and protects your yield potential can deliver a better return on investment than a lower-cost option that leaves control gaps or requires additional inputs or questions later in the season.

Application risks also extend to physical spray management and tank mix handling during busy field operations.

“When things settle in the tank, it can cause a lot of damage,” Sharp said. “You can clog nozzles and jets, clog a pump, and slow down your entire operation. Tank cleanout and equipment downtime can quickly become very costly. And if a product settles out and causes delays, growers can risk missing their ideal application timing for weed control. Other things that can happen would be uneven application, leading to potential weed escapes or crop response. When products don’t stay properly suspended, a consistent application rate can be difficult to achieve.”

With farmers scrutinizing their bottom lines and attempting to trim expenses wherever possible, there is one key question every grower should ask before choosing the lowest-cost option.

“What’s the reason the product is low cost?” Sharp said. “Small savings upfront can disappear quickly if you need a rescue application or face yield loss from weed escapes. Look beyond the active ingredients and evaluate the complete acre solution. Look for consistent field results across different environments, weed pressures, and seasons, not just what’s on the label.

Another relevant question is what value comes with the product beyond the jug. Consider agronomic expertise, stewardship resources, technical support, and the confidence that comes from working with a company standing behind its products.

While growers expect certain baseline expenses throughout the season, unexpected field issues can quickly erode margins.

“I cannot emphasize enough to please start clean, stay clean,” Sharp said. “Be proactive rather than reactive. Investing in a strong weed management program upfront can help reduce the need for costly treatments later in the season. A strong foundation can help you plan ahead and give you options and flexibility for all the other unknowns that come during the season.”

Sharp also encourages growers to prioritize consistency and performance.

“Products that deliver reliable weed control across varying conditions can help minimize surprises and keep your operations running smoothly through the application window,” Sharp said. “Work with your trusted agronomic resources and trusted advisors to build a plan before the season starts. Having a clear strategy for managing weed pressure can help you make more confident decisions and avoid costly course corrections in-season. Lastly, and very importantly, please have the real-cost conversation with your providers.”