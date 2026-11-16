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By Brianna Smith

Harvest is a particularly exciting time on the farm. After all the time, money and effort invested in a crop, farmers finally get to see the fruits of their labor. It’s also one of the busiest times of the year, with plenty of moving parts, quite literally.

From my own experience, it’s also a time of year that children especially enjoy. Growing up on the farm, I loved watching the combine take off corn, catching a ride in the buddy seat or riding along in the semi to the elevator. Now, it’s fun to get photos of my toddler nephew enjoying those same experiences. I am sure many of you who are reading this have your own fond memories of yourself, your children, or your grandchildren riding along in the tractor.

Those moments are part of what makes growing up around agriculture so special. Children have an opportunity to see firsthand the work that goes into farming and learn lessons that will stay with them for years to come.

But harvest is also one of the more dangerous times for young children to be around farm equipment.

Recent research from Pennsylvania State University and The Ohio State University highlights the challenges farm families face when balancing childcare, farm work and children’s safety.

Researchers Florence Becot of Penn State and Shoshanah Inwood of Ohio State have studied the relationship between childcare and farm safety, including a case study in Ohio. Their work also includes the 2023 National Farm Families Childcare Survey, which gathered responses from 860 farm and ranch families across 47 states. Additional research briefs from that survey have recently been published.

According to the survey, 78% of farm families enjoy having their children with them while working. At the same time, 97% are concerned about their children getting hurt on the farm. Perhaps most telling, 86% reported caring for children at active farm worksites because they lacked alternative childcare options.

An Ohio case study from the research project found that 39% of Ohio’s population lived in a “childcare desert,” an area with more than three children for every licensed childcare slot. The financial implications are significant, too. The national survey found that 77% of farm families had made changes to balance their parenting and professional responsibilities. More than a quarter reported reducing or stopping work on the farm, while 20% had hired additional farm employees.

The researchers also asked farm families what would help. Among the solutions identified were financial support for safe play areas, childcare tax credits and more affordable childcare and pre-K options.

I don’t think anyone would argue that children should not grow up around agriculture. Some of the most valuable experiences of my childhood happened on the farm, and I hope my nephew has those same opportunities.

But there’s a difference between a child safely participating in an age-appropriate farm activity and a parent trying to supervise a young child while operating equipment or completing other potentially dangerous work.

As policymakers at the federal, state and local levels consider ways to improve access to affordable childcare, it’s important that farm families aren’t left out of the conversation. Agriculture presents unique challenges, from unpredictable work schedules to the overlap between home and workplace. Policies designed to support working families need to account for those realities.

It is so important that we keep our next generation safe on the farm.