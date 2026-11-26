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Ideal fall weather and a prolonged harvest season have kept Ohio producers busy in the field this November. However, with several major U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program deadlines quickly approaching, state agriculture officials are urging farmers not to push off essential visits to their local county offices.

“We really need for our producers to get into the office,” said Don Jones, USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director for Ohio, regarding the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs. “This enrollment period runs through December 11th. We are hearing through the grapevine that some farmers are being told to just wait till closer to the deadline. We are asking folks to not do that. We need them to get in and work with our staff.”

Jones emphasized that farmers could enroll now for the 2027 crop year as well, with that deadline coming in March.

“We are funded through December 11th with our current continuing resolution, and we have no way of knowing what’s going to happen after December 11th,” Jones said. “If somebody misses that deadline, it will remain the same as what 2025 was, but they’re going to be eligible for a payment for the 2026 program year. We want to make sure they’re not confused and think that they have until March for both, because they do not. They only have until December 11th for the 2026 enrollment.”

Producers navigating the election between ARC and PLC under updated farm legislation will notice key modifications that require close attention during signup.

“First of all, we had an increase in base acreage for the first time in 24 years,” Jones said. “Also, payment limitations have been changed. Some of these farms that are set up as LLCs and that payment can be extended beyond just that single payment for that single entity. If they haven’t been into the FSA office in the last several months, they probably need to get there sooner than later.”

While county FSA staff stand ready to provide historical data and program rules, Jones advised producers to consult outside advisors to evaluate which options fit their financial plans before stepping into the office.

“Our offices are not fully staffed in all areas, so before you come in, do your homework,” Jones said. “Get with your crop insurance agent, get with your family members or partners, and make those decisions.”

Beyond ARC and PLC, several other key program and acreage reporting cut-offs require prompt action:

– Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) Coverage: Nov. 20 (Specialty crops, hay, and livestock forage)

– Fall-Seeded Crop Acreage Reporting: Dec. 15 (Cover crops and small grains for 2027)

– Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) Program: Dec. 18

Jones expressed particular concern regarding the slow enrollment pace for dairy operations.

“As of today, we are only at 11% of where we were in the last signup period, which is very concerning knowing the state of the dairy industry,” Jones said. “If they previously elected for a multi-year option for 2026 to 2031, they still have to certify and pay their $100 administrative fee every year to maintain that coverage.”

To ensure smooth processing, Jones encouraged producers to call ahead to reserve a time slot. “Make that appointment,” Jones said. “Call your office, because then our staff can be ready for them and make sure that they have the information they need.”