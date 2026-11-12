College scholarships offered by the Ohio Soybean Council Foundation and Ohio Soybean Association

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By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off.

The cost of higher education is a common concern for rural families and their children. Pursuing a degree beyond high school requires time, commitment, and financial obligations. In an effort to encourage young people to continue their education, specifically in the areas that support the soybean industry, the Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) is pleased to announce scholarship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students for the 2027-2028 academic year.

The scholarship program encourages undergraduate and graduate students at Ohio colleges and universities to pursue degrees in one of the many academic fields that support the future of the soybean industry, including agriculture, business, communication, economics, education, engineering, science, and technology.

“Our board is really interested in supporting students who are going to make a positive contribution to our industry,” said Jeff McKanna, Hancock County soybean farmer and OSCF scholarship committee member. “Every year, I’m impressed with the immense impact and potential our scholarship recipients show.” The OSCF scholarship program has awarded over $540,000 in scholarships since 2008.

For the 2026-2027 academic year, seven undergraduate scholarships of up to $3,000 each will be awarded.

One $3,000 Robinson W. Joslin Scholarship, which was established in memory of Rob Joslin, a soybean farmer and long-time leader in the soybean industry, to recognize a student who has demonstrated outstanding leadership potential.

One $5,000 Bhima Vijayendran Scholarship, named to honor Dr. Vijayendran’s contributions to the soybean industry through his scientific research and commercialization activities at Battelle.

One $3,000 Thomas Fontana Scholarship, established to honor Tom Fontana’s more than 20-year career with the Ohio Soybean Council and his lasting contributions to agricultural education. This scholarship recognizes a student pursuing a degree in agricultural education who demonstrates a passion for teaching, leadership, and cultivating the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Applicants must be Ohio residents enrolled as full-time students at an Ohio college or university, having attained at least sophomore status by the fall of 2027, with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Eligible majors include biology, biochemistry, bioengineering, molecular biology, chemistry, engineering, biotechnology, bioenergy, biofuels, food science, crop science, environmental science, agricultural communications, agricultural business, agricultural education, or any of the agricultural disciplines or related fields.

Three graduate-level scholarships of up to $5,000 each are also available to graduate students enrolled full-time at an Ohio college or university who have proof of legal residency in the United States. Applicants must conduct research in bioproducts, biobased materials, biotechnology, bioengineering, biopolymers, crop science, agronomy, or a related field, and focus on advancing the soybean industry.

The deadline for undergraduate and graduate applications is January 15, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. ET. All OSCF scholarships will be competitively awarded, with funds paid directly to the educational institution. All scholarships are not renewable, and recipients may reapply. For more information and to apply, visit SoyOhio.org/Scholarship.

The Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) is excited to offer two $1,000 scholarships for the 2027-2028 academic year.

Acting as the membership and policy arm for Ohio soybean farmers, OSA created its scholarship program to support students interested in advocating for the future of soybeans. The OSA board of trustees and staff will choose two individuals who exemplify a passion for the soybean industry, each receiving a $1,000 scholarship.

The scholarships are open to current full-time college, university, or technical school students, as well as high school seniors planning to enroll full-time in a college, university, or technical school. All majors are eligible, but candidates should show strong interest in the soybean industry and agricultural advocacy, along with leadership or involvement in agriculture-related organizations like FFA or 4-H. Applicants must be Ohio residents and either a Student/Young Adult Member (SYA) of the Ohio Soybean Association or the child/grandchild of a current member.

Applications are due by Friday, January 15, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. EST, and can be submitted at SoyOhio.org/OSAScholarship. Applicants will need to provide two letters of recommendation, a video essay, academic information, and details about community involvement, awards, and honors.

If you have questions about this scholarship, your membership status, or how to join, please contact Julia Brown at jbrown@soyohio.org.