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Field conditions remained cooperative across much of Ohio, giving farmers ample opportunity to advance harvest and complete fall planting work. USDA’s latest Crop Progress Report shows winter wheat developing well, even as corn harvest continues to trail its historical pace. USDA reports there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending on Nov. 22.

Corn harvested for the state is sitting at 85%, ahead of last week’s 80%, but below the 92% average.

Winter wheat planted is at 99%, ahead of last week’s 98%, and right on the five-year average of 99%. Winter wheat emerged is at 95%, ahead of last week’s 90 and on track with the average of 95%. Winter wheat condition is at 71% good to excellent, with 63% good and 8% excellent.

Soil moisture here in Ohio is fairly unchanged from last week, making topsoil moisture rated at 88% adequate and 2% surplus, while subsoil moisture was also 90% adequate and 1% surplus.

Click here to read the full report from USDA NASS.