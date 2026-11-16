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Rainfall across Ohio slowed fieldwork progress during the week ending Nov. 15, but farmers continued to make strides in wrapping up the 2026 harvest season. While wet conditions boosted soil moisture levels and delayed some corn harvest activity, soybean harvest and winter wheat planting remained ahead of their respective five-year averages. USDA reports there were 4.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending on Nov. 15.

Corn harvested for the state is sitting at 80%, ahead of last week’s 69%, but below the 86% average.

Soybeans that have been harvested are at 97%, ahead of last week’s average of 92%, and ahead of the 95% average.

Winter wheat planted is at 98%, ahead of last week’s 94%, and ahead of the five-year average of 97%. Winter wheat emerged is at 90%, right ahead of the average of 89%. Winter wheat condition is at 72% good to excellent, with 62% good and 10% excellent.

Soil moisture has increased as heavy rainfall has covered most of the state, making topsoil moisture rated at 85% adequate and 5% surplus, while subsoil moisture was also 89% adequate and 2% surplus.

Click here to read the full report from USDA NASS.