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Ideal fall weather and a prolonged harvest season have kept Ohio producers busy in the field this November. However, with several major U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program deadlines quickly approaching, state agriculture officials are urging farmers not to push off essential visits to their local county offices. In today’s Featured Audio, the Ohio Ag Net’s Ty Higgins visits with Don Jones, USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director for Ohio about the deadlines and what farmers need to know before making their elections for 2026 and 2027.