Decades of dedication: Pat McConnell honored as LICA Lady of the Year

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By Wyatt Morrow, OCJ Field Reporter

Pat McConnell had no reason to believe the award being announced during the Land Improvement Contractors of America (LICA) national meeting had anything to do with her. As she sat among fellow members during the awards banquet in Las Vegas, she listened as organizers read through a list of accomplishments recognizing the recipient’s decades of service to the organization. At first, a few details sounded familiar. Then more followed.

“I kept saying, ‘There’s no way,’” McConnell said. “A couple things started sounding like me, but I still didn’t believe it.” Moments later, she heard her name. “I was very humbled and completely surprised,” McConnell said. “It was really an honor to receive that.”

McConnell was named the recipient of the prestigious LICA Lady of the Year Award, a national recognition honoring women who have demonstrated exceptional service and commitment to the organization. Nominated by fellow Ohio members Steve and Amy Gerten, McConnell said she had no knowledge of the nomination before receiving the award.

Pat McConnell of Bellevue, Ohio was recognized as LICA Lady of the Year at the Land Improvement Contractors of America national meeting.

“I had no idea I had even been nominated,” McConnell said. “I was totally shocked and surprised.”

The recognition reflects nearly four decades of dedication to LICA, an organization that promotes professional development, education, advocacy and networking for land improvement contractors across the country.

McConnell and her husband, Terry, joined the Ohio chapter in 1988 through their family excavating business. Nearly 40 years later, they remain actively involved while continuing to operate McConnell Excavating, a business specializing primarily in agricultural conservation work.

“Our work is almost all agricultural type work,” McConnell said. “We do farm drainage, ditches, waterways, ponds and those types of projects. Conservation work is our main work.”

Many of those projects support Ohio agriculture by improving drainage, reducing erosion and protecting water quality. McConnell said the business has also completed numerous conservation projects through H2Ohio while implementing conservation practices on their own farm. The couple also raises beef cattle and grows corn, soybeans, and wheat.

While her family’s business introduced her to LICA, it was the organization’s people that inspired her to become increasingly involved.

“The thing I enjoy the most is the friendships that have developed over the years,” McConnell said. “We literally call it our LICA family.”

Those relationships have fueled years of volunteer leadership.

Six years ago, Ohio LICA needed an executive secretary. Rather than having one person manage the position, McConnell and Amy Gerten proposed splitting the responsibilities. Today, Gerten serves as executive secretary while McConnell serves as the organization’s event director. The role allows McConnell to combine her organizational skills with her passion for supporting fellow contractors. Each year, she coordinates Ohio LICA’s annual convention, organizing educational sessions and bringing in speakers to address issues impacting contractors across the state.

Educational opportunities have included OSHA training, CPR and first aid certification, business succession planning, drainage regulations and continuing education programs for septic installers.

“Finding the right speakers and getting the education hours members need is my favorite part,” McConnell said.

Her leadership extends beyond Ohio. As part of her state responsibilities, McConnell also serves on the National LICA Executive Directors Board, where she participates in planning meetings throughout the year. National leaders continue working to expand membership while increasing educational opportunities and member benefits for contractors across the country.

Those benefits include professional training, business resources, networking opportunities, insurance savings, and exclusive member programs through industry partners such as Caterpillar, General Motors, and other leading companies. These partnerships provide members with valuable discounts and programs that help reduce operating costs while strengthening their businesses.

In addition to education, LICA invests in the next generation through scholarship programs at both the state and national levels. Ohio LICA awards scholarships to children and grandchildren of members, while recipients may also compete for national scholarships.

One of McConnell’s proudest accomplishments came in 2013 when Ohio hosted the National LICA Summer Meeting. She coordinated tours, venues and activities that showcased Ohio agriculture, construction and conservation efforts. Attendees traveled to Put-in-Bay to learn about the unique challenges contractors face working on an island and visited Amish Country while experiencing several locations throughout Ohio.

“It was a lot of hard work, but it really was a lot of fun too,” McConnell said. Beyond educational programming and networking, LICA also serves as an advocate for contractors nationwide.

The organization provides members with updates on federal policies affecting the construction and conservation industries while maintaining relationships with lawmakers in Washington, D.C. National committees focus on issues including safety, conservation, insurance and earthmoving, ensuring contractors remain informed about changing regulations and opportunities.

As the industry continues evolving, McConnell believes one of LICA’s greatest challenges is encouraging younger professionals to experience the value of in-person networking.

“I think it’s important for contractors to keep growing and learning new things,” McConnell said. “It’s hard to make people see how important it is to actually get with people and talk one-on-one.”

For McConnell, those face-to-face relationships remain the organization’s greatest strength.

“When you get together, even if it’s been six months or a year, it’s like you’ve been talking every day,” McConnell said. “Everybody’s working hard to help each other and make the organization better.” Her service reaches beyond committee meetings and event planning. For several years, McConnell has also served as devotional leader during LICA’s national convention, leading morning prayer services for members across the country.

Looking back on receiving one of the organization’s highest honors, McConnell remains focused less on the award itself and more on what it represents.

“I keep working hard for the organization because it means a lot to me,” McConnell said. “The friendships we’ve developed over the years are just irreplaceable.”

For McConnell, the Lady of the Year Award is not simply recognition for years of service. It is a reflection of the relationships, dedication and shared commitment that have defined her nearly 40-year journey with the organization she proudly calls family.