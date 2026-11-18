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By Jon Scheve

December corn’s low was made on June 30 at $4.25, which is only 20 cents below its close on Friday. In the last 36 years, December corn hit its yearly low (before delivery began) in the second half of November 12 times.

In the last 20 years, March corn rallied between mid-November and Christmas 18 times:

In the last 20 years, March corn traded below the mid-November price at some point before Christmas every year.

El Niño expected to weaken in 2027:

On Thursday, NOAA released its latest outlook for El Niño. NOAA expects the current El Niño to begin weakening in early 2027, as this chart shows.

A moderate El Niño carries a lower risk of widespread dry weather across the Mato Grosso region in Brazil. This makes a trendline yield more likely for Brazil’s main corn crop, which is planted in February. This could make funds less interested in reestablishing large long positions right now.

USDA Report highlights:

While the USDA did reduce the yield this week, it also reduced feed and export demand. As I’ve said before, the USDA’s corn feed-use estimate is too high relative to the number of animals on feed, based on historical USDA data. If the yield continues to drop in upcoming reports, the USDA could offset those declines with further reductions in feed demand.

The USDA could also trim export demand. The current corn export pace is running below the pace needed to meet current USDA projections:

It seems likely that export demand will need to be reduced, especially if South America’s crop has normal weather and average yields.

Bottomline:

Historically speaking, it’s likely that corn will rally before Christmas, but it probably struggles to trade above $5 by then. Of course, past performance is not indicative of future results.

Please email jon@schevegrain.com with any questions or to learn more. Jon grew up raising corn and soybeans on a farm near Beatrice, Neb. Upon graduation from The University of Nebraska in Lincoln, he became a grain merchandiser and has been trading corn, soybeans, and other grains for the last 25 years, building relationships with end-users in the process. After successfully marketing his father’s grain and getting his MBA, 15 years ago he started helping farmer clients market their grain based upon his principals of farmer education, reducing risk, understanding storage potential, and using basis strategy to maximize individual farm operation profits. A big believer in farmer education of futures trading, Jon writes a weekly commentary to farmers interested in learning more and growing their farm operations.



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