Do you want to reduce costs and improve soil productivity?

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By Randall Reeder, Ohio No-Till Council

Are diesel prices keeping you awake at night? Are fertilizer costs eating into your bank account? Is soil erosion giving you nightmares? Well, have we got good news for you!

Now, I don’t mean to sound like a cheesy TV commercial for a miracle drug. But on December 2, if you spend the day at the famous Der Dutchman Restaurant, you’ll gather a host of practical ideas to reduce your crop production costs and loss of tons of topsoil through erosion.

The location is 445 Jefferson Ave, Plain City (US Route 42). The program will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, with coffee, pastries, and a delicious lunch included.

Barry Fisher, a former Soil Health Specialist for NRCS, has spoken at this conference and other Ohio events several times. For farmers who still plow, he will describe a 2-year plan to switch to no-till economically. He also has timely tips for long-term no-tillers.

Ohio State University professor and ag engineer John Fulton will discuss “Drones for Delivering Crop Inputs,” including chemicals and cover crop seed.

Melanie Wilt, a communication specialist and owner of “Shift-ology” in Springfield, will help us “Communicate Ag with Clarity.” She will brainstorm with us on how to change words that may not resonate with other farmers and the public (such as no-till, soil carbon, and CRP).

You will hear from three honorees: Outstanding No-till Farmer Tim Lyden; Educator/Researcher Vinayak Shedekar; and Lou Kozma from Hirzel Farms.

Other presenters and panelists include Fred Yoder, Van Slack, Keith Dennis, Bret Margraf, and Matt Burkholder.

We will recognize scholarship winners: Adrian Moehl, Amelia Tarbill, Grant Eberhardt, and Wyatt Black.

Registration is only $50. Details and the full program are on our website: OhioNotillCouncil.com/events. We appreciate major support from Cargill’s “Success from the Ground Up” program, along with other continuing sponsors. All sponsors listed on this page are invited to have a tabletop display.

Upcoming No-Till events

Dec. 2, Ohio No-till Conference, Plain City

Jan. 13-15, 2027, National No-till Conference, Indianapolis

March 9-10, 2027, Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference, Ada