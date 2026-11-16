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By Wm. Bruce Clevenger, Ohio State University Extension, Field Specialist, Farm Management

Farms planting more acres of corn and soybeans are often considered to have profitability advantages over medium to smaller acreage farms. As early as the late 18th century, the United States began adopting concepts of economies of scale, including specialized equipment, division of labor, and volume enhancements that increase the U.S. work productivity and reduce unit cost. In agriculture, economies of scale have included bulk purchasing of inputs, volume selling with quality-grade uniformity, and fixed costs spread over more acres or head of livestock.

Do economies of scale affect the price farmers receive for corn and soybeans per bushel? Not necessarily. In fact, looking at the national database of farm financial and production benchmarking from FINBIN at the Center for Farm Financial Management, the price received by farm size is interesting across the 10-state corn and soybean production region. The data is specific because it is direct from the farm for business analysis based on bushels sold and accrual inventories.

Smaller farms that plant 100 to 250 acres of corn and an additional 100 to 250 acres of soybeans received on average $4.77 and $11.49 per bushel, respectively, during 2020-2025. The average price received per bushel for the medium farm sizes is higher, but on average they are very similar across a range of acres planted within the group. Farms that plant 251 to 500 acres, 501 to 1000 acres, or 1001 to 1500 acres of each corn and soybean received, on average, $4.81 and $11.57 per bushel, respectively, during 2020-2025. Finally, farms that planted 1,501 to 2,000 acres of corn and an additional 1,501 to 2,000 acres of soybeans received, on average, $4.90 and $11.68 per bushel, respectively, during 2020-2025.

The middle-size farms planting 251 to 1,500 acres of both corn and soybeans reported very similar prices received. The average price received for corn was $4.81 per bushel, with a range of 2 cents from top to bottom. The average price received for soybeans was $11.57 per bushel, with a range of 6 cents from top to bottom.

Do economies of scale affect the price farmers receive for corn and soybeans per bushel? Yes, for the small farms and yes for the large farms. However, size does not appear to be a major factor if a farm is in the wide middle group planting total acres of 500 to 3,000 acres. Small farms received 4 cents and 8 cents less than middle-size farms, while the larger farms received 9 cents and 11 cents more than the middle-size farms, respectively, for corn and soybeans per bushel.

The take-home message: Don’t let farm size determine your participation in grain marketing. Ohio is fortunate to have many elevators and grain buyers that are willing to implement a strategic and/or tactical grain marketing plan for many farm sizes. While the Chicago Board of Trade deals in contracts of 5,000 bushels or mini-sized 1,000-bushel contracts, local elevators and buyers have flexibility in the types and sizes of contracts and plans.

Where should I focus my time as a farm manager? Grain marketing or cost management? Well, it takes both. The 2025 Ohio Farm Business Analysis program data, regardless of farm size, revealed that the top 20% of profitable farms growing corn had 16% lower total expenses per acre while receiving a 2 cent per bushel lower price for corn sold than the average farm. The top 20% of profitable soybean farms had 19% lower total expenses per acre and received a 34-cent-per-bushel higher price for soybeans sold than the average farm. Grain marketing is very important and a major part of risk management, but don’t overlook that profitability can come from revenue generation and from cost management.

Consider enrolling in the Ohio State University Extension Basics of Grain Marketing online course during the winter session. Enrollment begins Dec. 15. Visit go.osu.edu/grainmarketing, or email Wm. Bruce Clevenger at clevenger.10@osu.edu. Also consider enrolling your farm in the Ohio Farm Business Analysis and Benchmarking program to get your own farm-level profitability and decision-making results. Contact farmprofitability.osu.edu/, or email Clint Schroeder schroeder.307@osu.edu